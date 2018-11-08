CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update

at the 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on

Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Time

(4:15 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through

the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.

To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website

approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time

for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the

webcasts will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following

the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology

company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for

patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our

passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing

linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with

irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic

constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a

Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple

abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort

in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of

linaclotide designed to relieve pain across all IBS subtypes.

We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in

areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal

reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved

ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998

and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please

visit www.ironwoodpharma.com

or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;

information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted

in both these locations.

Contacts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Meredith Kaya, 617-374-5082

Vice

President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

mkaya@ironwoodpharma.com

