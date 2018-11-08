CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update
at the 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Time
(4:15 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through
the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.
To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website
approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time
for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the
webcasts will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following
the conference.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology
company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for
patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our
passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing
linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with
irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic
constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a
Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple
abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort
in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of
linaclotide designed to relieve pain across all IBS subtypes.
We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in
areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal
reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998
and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please
visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
Contacts
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Meredith Kaya, 617-374-5082
Vice
President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications