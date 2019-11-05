Mark Irvin and Barbi Reuter have been named Greater Tucson Leadership’s 2019 Man and Woman of the Year.
Irvin is a managing member of Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, and Reuter is president of Cushman & Wakefield Picor.
Greater Tucson Leadership provides leadership education, community development and civic engagement. The nonprofit hosts an annual leadership class, expanding participants’ knowledge of the region and building strong community leaders.
The Man and Woman of the Year honor recognizes those who have contributed significant time, energy and spirit in fields outside their professional life, without regard to personal gain; whose recent contributions to the community have made a significant, positive impact on the quality of life for all; who have demonstrated excellence in leadership; and who are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.
“When you think of female leaders in Southern Arizona who are striving to make a positive impact, Barbi Reuter rises to the top,” wrote Tucson Metro Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith in her nomination letter for Reuter. “From her work with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, Tucson Girls Chorus, national exposure with Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) as well as the Tucson Metro Chamber, it is evident that Barbi is utilizing her skills and expertise to bring forth change in our community.
“Whether she’s advocating on behalf of business, leading efforts in her industry, or empowering the next generation, Barbi is known for her collaborative spirit, thought leadership and poised demeanor.”
Nomination letters for Irvin praised his contributions to the local commercial real estate industry, as well as his support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the revitalization of downtown.
Irvin is also credited with assisting in bringing a college bowl game and professional hockey and indoor football teams to Tucson.
“If your community is looking for significant economic development, robust philanthropy and enduring civic pride, call Mark Irvin,” wrote Ali Farhang of the Farhang & Medcoff law firm. “He is a nonstop man of action, who always leads by example before ever calling on others to help out with any project that comes his way.”
In addition to honoring the Man and Woman of the Year, GTL also recognized Ron Shoopman, former president of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and member of the Arizona Board of Regents, with the 2019 Founders Award.
The lifetime achievement recognition honors those who demonstrate significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments, helping to shape the community in a positive way.
Kate Hoffman, founder and CEO of Earn to Learn, received the 2019 GTL Alumni Excellence award for representing the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community and for utilizing leadership skills learned through the GTL program.
A 10-person selection committee of community leaders representing business, government, nonprofit, and higher education made the awards selections.