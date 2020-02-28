You are the owner of this article.
Isabella's Ice Cream calls it quits after losing $30k lawsuit
Isabella's Ice Cream stated a decade ago with this vintage ice cream truck. The couple that owns it called it quits this week and plans to file bankruptcy.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The owners of Isabella’s Ice Cream, the mom-and-pop operation that launched in 2010 from a restored 1920s Ford Model T, dissolved the company this week and will file for bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately, we filed articles of termination with the state and the business will be filing bankruptcy,” said Kristel Johnson, who started the business with her husband Dominic. “It’s been a lot of tears over the last few months.”

The move comes after the Johnsons late last year lost a $30,000 lawsuit filed by the Gadsden Company, owners of the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex on South Avenida del Convento. The Johnsons had signed a two-year lease in 2016 to open an ice cream shop in the Annex, a collection of refashioned shipping containers set around an open courtyard that was still in the planning and early construction phase.

Kristel Johnson said that construction delays pushed their Annex opening back by nearly two years. In that time, the couple had opened two shops — one on North Fourth Avenue downtown, the second in American Eat Co. on South Fourth. In September 2018, they told Gadsden’s owners Adam and Kira Weinstein they were pulling out of their lease. A month later, they closed both their ice cream shops, although American Eat Co. still sells Isabella’s ice cream through its Cafe Con Leche coffee shop.

Adam Weinstein said he and his wife tried to work with the Johnsons to recoup the money they invested in improvements made specifically for Isabella’s Ice Cream and the lost rental revenue, but they were unable to reach an out-of-court agreement.

“It’s very, very unfortunate that that’s what it came to,” said Weinstein, who said he and his wife championed Isabella’s early on when the Johnsons rented commissary space at the Mercado to make the ice cream.

Johnson said she is not sure what she and her husband will do next, “but I feel like when one door closes another one opens,” she said.

Isabella's Ice Cream

Kristel Johnson

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Isabella's Ice Cream

Dominic Johnson

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

