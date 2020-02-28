Isabella's Ice Cream calls it quits after losing $30k lawsuit

The owners of Isabella’s Ice Cream, the mom-and-pop operation that launched in 2010 from a restored 1920s Ford Model T, dissolved the company this week and will file for bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately, we filed articles of termination with the state and the business will be filing bankruptcy,” said Kristel Johnson, who started the business with her husband Dominic. “It’s been a lot of tears over the last few months.”

The move comes after the Johnsons late last year lost a $30,000 lawsuit filed by the Gadsden Company, owners of the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex on South Avenida del Convento. The Johnsons had signed a two-year lease in 2016 to open an ice cream shop in the Annex, a collection of refashioned shipping containers set around an open courtyard that was still in the planning and early construction phase.

Kristel Johnson said that construction delays pushed their Annex opening back by nearly two years. In that time, the couple had opened two shops — one on North Fourth Avenue downtown, the second in American Eat Co. on South Fourth. In September 2018, they told Gadsden’s owners Adam and Kira Weinstein they were pulling out of their lease. A month later, they closed both their ice cream shops, although American Eat Co. still sells Isabella’s ice cream through its Cafe Con Leche coffee shop.