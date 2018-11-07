Collaboration with Arizona State University’s Threatcasting Lab and

Partners Such as Army Cyber Institute Help to Model Threats and Design

Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s impossible to predict the future with absolute certainty. However,

ISACA, along with Arizona State University and the Army Cyber Institute,

is aiming to get as close as possible to doing just that by using

threatcasting to envision future risks—as well as by releasing its own

threatcasting labs to help professionals do the same.

As a founding member of Arizona State University’s Threatcasting Lab

committee, global information and technology association ISACA is among

the government, corporate, non-profit, military and academic stakeholder

groups that model potential future threats that could arise 10 years

into the future—from cyberwarfare impacting national security to major

hacks that hit consumers—and then brainstorm potential solutions in an

innovative environment.

“ISACA is proud to collaborate with the ASU Threatcasting Lab and other

involved key partners like the Army Cyber Institute to model and prepare

for issues that could have a significant security impact years from

now,” said Frank Downs, Director of Cybersecurity Practice at ISACA. “As

part of ISACA’s purpose to help individuals and enterprises achieve the

positive potential of technology, we are committed to passing along the

lessons learned about the threatcasting process to the professionals we

serve.”

Added Lt. Col. Bob Ross, research scientist with Army Cyber Institute,

“Our collaborations with both ASU Threatcasting Lab and ISACA lead to

unique perspectives on future cyber threats. These relationships open

new doors that enable us to fulfill our goals and expand the body of

knowledge. Leveraging our partnerships with ASU and ISACA prepares and

strengthens our nation’s abilities to defend our interests in the cyber

domain.”

As part of the ASU Threatcasting Lab’s charter, members are encouraged

to educate others on this model of forecasting and preparing for

threats. This inspired ISACA to develop its own threatcasting labs, Home

Automation Device Patterns and IoT

Device Indicators, which are now available to professionals

through ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus. The two labs explore questions

around the use of IoT, home automation, and AI algorithms in everyday

life—including how data used by smart light bulbs, thermostats and door

locks can be sent across the internet, and how lifestyle patterns may

inadvertently be leaked by these algorithms and then potentially be

exploited. These threatcasting labs can be experienced virtually at

one’s convenience, and each provide two continuing professional

education (CPE) credits.

“When I created the threatcasting process, the intent was not only to

envision possible threats, but also to empower people and organizations

to take action. The Threatcasting Lab at Arizona State University’s

charter is to empower people by bringing together organizations like

ISACA and the ACI to collaborate,” said Brian David Johnson, futurist

and professor of practice at ASU’s School for the Future of Innovation

in Society. “I see ISACA’s development and release of its Threatcasting

Labs as a fulfillment of threatcasting’s purpose, using the output of

the lab to create tools that help make organizations and people safer in

the future.”

To learn more about the ASU Threatcasting Lab, its mission and

publications including science fiction prototypes, visit https://threatcasting.com/.

More information about the Army Cyber Institute’s threatcasting

initiatives related to topics of national security, including weaponized

artificial intelligence, can be found at https://cyber.army.mil/Work-Areas/Threatcasting/.

ISACA’s threatcasting labs are available at https://nexus.isaca.org/products/98

and https://nexus.isaca.org/products/97.

Additional detail about ISACA’s cybersecurity training options, as well

as resources, events and exams, can be found at https://cybersecurity.isaca.org/.

About ISACA

Nearing its 50th year, ISACA® (isaca.org)

is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the

positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by

technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge,

credentials, education and community to advance their careers and

transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its

450,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity,

governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise

performance subsidiary, CMMI®

Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has

a presence in more than 188 countries, including 217 chapters worldwide

and offices in both the United States and China.

