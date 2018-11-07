Collaboration with Arizona State University’s Threatcasting Lab and
ISACA, along with Arizona State University and the Army Cyber Institute,
is aiming to get as close as possible to doing just that by using
threatcasting to envision future risks—as well as by releasing its own
threatcasting labs to help professionals do the same.
As a founding member of Arizona State University’s Threatcasting Lab
committee, global information and technology association ISACA is among
the government, corporate, non-profit, military and academic stakeholder
groups that model potential future threats that could arise 10 years
into the future—from cyberwarfare impacting national security to major
hacks that hit consumers—and then brainstorm potential solutions in an
innovative environment.
“ISACA is proud to collaborate with the ASU Threatcasting Lab and other
involved key partners like the Army Cyber Institute to model and prepare
for issues that could have a significant security impact years from
now,” said Frank Downs, Director of Cybersecurity Practice at ISACA. “As
part of ISACA’s purpose to help individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology, we are committed to passing along the
lessons learned about the threatcasting process to the professionals we
serve.”
Added Lt. Col. Bob Ross, research scientist with Army Cyber Institute,
“Our collaborations with both ASU Threatcasting Lab and ISACA lead to
unique perspectives on future cyber threats. These relationships open
new doors that enable us to fulfill our goals and expand the body of
knowledge. Leveraging our partnerships with ASU and ISACA prepares and
strengthens our nation’s abilities to defend our interests in the cyber
domain.”
As part of the ASU Threatcasting Lab’s charter, members are encouraged
to educate others on this model of forecasting and preparing for
threats. This inspired ISACA to develop its own threatcasting labs, Home
Automation Device Patterns and IoT
Device Indicators, which are now available to professionals
through ISACA’s Cybersecurity Nexus. The two labs explore questions
around the use of IoT, home automation, and AI algorithms in everyday
life—including how data used by smart light bulbs, thermostats and door
locks can be sent across the internet, and how lifestyle patterns may
inadvertently be leaked by these algorithms and then potentially be
exploited. These threatcasting labs can be experienced virtually at
one’s convenience, and each provide two continuing professional
education (CPE) credits.
“When I created the threatcasting process, the intent was not only to
envision possible threats, but also to empower people and organizations
to take action. The Threatcasting Lab at Arizona State University’s
charter is to empower people by bringing together organizations like
ISACA and the ACI to collaborate,” said Brian David Johnson, futurist
and professor of practice at ASU’s School for the Future of Innovation
in Society. “I see ISACA’s development and release of its Threatcasting
Labs as a fulfillment of threatcasting’s purpose, using the output of
the lab to create tools that help make organizations and people safer in
the future.”
To learn more about the ASU Threatcasting Lab, its mission and
publications including science fiction prototypes, visit https://threatcasting.com/.
More information about the Army Cyber Institute’s threatcasting
initiatives related to topics of national security, including weaponized
artificial intelligence, can be found at https://cyber.army.mil/Work-Areas/Threatcasting/.
ISACA’s threatcasting labs are available at https://nexus.isaca.org/products/98
Additional detail about ISACA’s cybersecurity training options, as well
as resources, events and exams, can be found at https://cybersecurity.isaca.org/.
