TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today’s technology landscape demands that companies determine how to

manage and secure data in a connected ecosystem, as well as embrace it

to create competitive advantages. The key concerns for IT

decision-makers (IT) in this environment are cybersecurity, the ability

to upgrade infrastructure and optimizing IT operations, according to the 2019

Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index, an annual study of

enterprises based in North America conducted by Insight Enterprises,

Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT).

The study examined how companies manage digital innovation, the cloud

and data center, the modern workplace and IT supply chain management.

Fifty percent of IT say advanced analytics — enabled by artificial

intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning and deep learning — have

been critical to their transformation initiatives over the past two

years. Looking ahead, 44% believe AI and machine learning will most

significantly impact the future of IT.

Amid these advancements, security looms large as the top concern for IT

professionals. In fact, when asked to volunteer any IT issue that keeps

them up at night, security was the top answer for more than one in three

respondents (35%).

“There is no greater reality check today in technology than how a

business handles its data — it creates the most challenges and

opportunities. While data enables innovation, its vulnerability

continues to cause anxiety among IT leaders,” said Steve Dodenhoff,

president, Insight North America. “Companies have no choice but to

launch transformative initiatives that allow them to improve how they

access and leverage data across geographies, platforms and systems.”

1. Digital innovation is a business imperative; IT says they’re

getting it right.

Survey respondents generally agree data has great potential to transform

business internally and publicly. Fifty-two percent report their primary

objectives for digital innovation are improving business operations and,

a close second, improving the customer experience and customer

relationships (47%).

An overwhelming majority (89%) feel their digital innovation investments

have been “moderately or very successful” — with success defined as

improving their standing in the market and/or their financial

performance.

However, there are still real challenges facing IT’s ability to

successfully execute innovation initiatives. The top challenges are:



  • Security and data privacy (48%)


  • Upfront costs (38%)


  • Expertise in new technology (32%)


  • Infrastructure delays (31%)

“The new normal of IT directly impacting how business processes work has

led to an incredible demand to stay ahead of the curve. You’d be hard

pressed to find an enterprise that isn’t leaning on their IT teams to

work through transformation issues,” said Stan Lequin, vice president

and general manager, Digital

Innovation, Insight North America.

2. All companies are becoming data-driven, but enabling it first

means securing it.

Of course, digital innovation is not possible unless the data enabling

these transformations can be secured. IT professionals must determine

where information lives, how to secure it and back it up, and when and

where to move it to optimize its value. This could be why 50% say the

top challenge related to managing cloud spending is determining best-fit

workloads for public, private and hybrid clouds.

Equally pressing is the importance of securing that data in a dispersed

environment, with 43% citing this among the top three challenges they

will face in the next three to five years as they contend with

accelerated data growth. Modernizing data protection and recovery

follows closely behind at 41%.

When managing overall IT operations globally, cybersecurity is by far

the main challenge IT faces (47%). IT also say data security and

protection is the greatest roadblock to managing global data center

needs (33%).

“IT modernization is foundational to successful digital transformation,”

said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud

+ Data Center Transformation, Insight. “From assessing cloud and

on-premises platforms required to support processing-intensive

applications like AI and deep learning to acquiring new skills and

processes required by digitally driven organizations, IT is evolving

from the ground up. Data transformed into intelligent information

derives greater returns for the business and creates seamless

experiences for employees and clients.”

3. Subscription-based models and managed services propel modern

workplaces.

Changing how technology is procured and consumed is integral to

equipping a workforce with the latest products, tools and services. In

fact, 77% agree leasing models designating IT as an operating expense,

rather than a capital expenditure, would help them better equip the

workforce with modern solutions. To that end,72% say their organizations

consume at least some bundled products and services, and a vast majority

(89%) plan to continue or increase their bundled consumption.

Additionally, IT leaders believe it is “very or extremely important” for

corporate IT to resemble consumer experiences (77%). To achieve this,

71% say they implement programs allowing workers to choose their

preferred device types; 58% say they let employees work from their

personal devices.

4. Automation, e-procurement are key links to strengthen the IT

supply chain.

When it comes to procurement, 52% say their IT supply chain is “very or

extremely optimized.” But nearly half (47%) say they want to improve how

they use providers to streamline hardware lifecycle services. Similarly,

47% report the need to improve their e-procurement process, with only

16% having fully automated IT procurement.

Those who feel their IT supply chain is not adequately streamlined

believe optimization would allow their workforce to be more efficient

(63%), would free more time to focus on innovation projects that move

the business forward (59%) and would decrease the time their teams spend

on troubleshooting and break/fix work (54%).

To read the complete 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology Index, go to www.insight.com/iti.

Methodology

The research was conducted online by M/A/R/C Research among 400 IT

decision-makers, at enterprise organizations with 1,000–5,000+

employees. Quotas were set by country: 350 completes in the U.S. and 50

completes in Canada. The margin of error for the total sample of n=400

is +/- 4.9% at the 95% confidence level. Data collection was completed

Feb. 13–26, 2019, and the survey took approximately eight minutes to

complete.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-M

Contacts

SCOTT WALTERS

Insight Enterprises

TEL. (480) 889-9798

EMAIL:

SCOTT.WALTERS@INSIGHT.COM

ARIEL KOUVARAS

Sloane & Company

TEL. (212) 446-1884

EMAIL:

AKOUVARAS@SLOANEPR.COM

