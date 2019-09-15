IT Glue’s user conference, September 15-17, 2019, opens its doors to sold-out crowd with LEGO Innovation speaker Prof David Robertson
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--IT Glue, the world’s leading IT documentation company, is kicking off their second annual user conference in Phoenix, Arizona this morning. Taking place once again at the five-star Phoenician Resort, GlueX is bringing together the leaders in the managed services industry for two days of education, inspiration, and fun. This year’s event features an expanded program, significantly increased attendance, and a larger, more robust group of vendors.
The keynote speaker lineup includes Captain “Sully” Sullenberger of Miracle on the Hudson fame, who is speaking about crisis leadership, LEGO Innovation and Technology Management Professor David Robertson, who is talking about innovation, and industry guru Paul Dippell from Service Leadership, who is charting the pathway to operational maturity for MSPs.
GlueX features breakout tracks with a business, technical, and sales and marketing focus with a diverse range of industry experts. Day one features a panel on XaaS and the future of IT, highlighting some of the biggest revenue opportunities in the channel, with a heavy-hitting sales and marketing panel scheduled for day two.
“GlueX is all about bringing our community together to celebrate, engage, and educate for two full days, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in Phoenix to do just that once again,” said IT Glue’s newly appointed GM, Nadir Merchant. “Having watched our partner base grow from zero to over 7,000 in five short years has been a phenomenal ride, and we look forward to continuing to improve MSP operations around the globe with more advanced features and functionality in the months and years ahead.”
The highly anticipated IT Glue Product Update session is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, where IT Glue partners get to hear first-hand of the company’s hot-off-the-press new releases, including a couple surprise reveals and what’s coming soon.
IT Glue’s inaugural event last year received universal acclaim from both attendees and sponsors. GlueX runs through September 17. Further information can be found at the event website: https://www.gluex.co
Stay up to date on the event on Twitter at #GlueX19.
About IT Glue
IT Glue is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada that provides a simple and secure IT documentation platform for MSPs. The solution allows MSPs to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it. IT Glue currently has over 7,000 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 100,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com/ and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
All trademarks recognized.
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Tracy Wemett
BroadPR
+1-617-868-5031