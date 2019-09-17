Day 2 of GlueX in Phoenix sees several surprise product reveals, Password Folders and Dark Mode Interface
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DarkMode--GlueX 2019 – IT Glue™, the industry standard for IT documentation, revealed its product roadmap today on day two of its annual user event, GlueX. Senior Product Manager, Jamie Kandola, took the stage with Product Marketing Manager, Wendy Har to showcase how the company’s direction will manifest in upcoming product releases.
IT Glue announced the first of several new password-related features, one being Password Folders, allowing for better organization of passwords for MSPs. The first phase of an integration with QuickPass was also announced, allowing MSPs to automatically update Active Directory passwords and record them in IT Glue.
The company also made a fun surprise reveal of a new Dark Mode interface, which was one of the most highly requested features by its partner base. Dark Mode will go live on October 1.
“Password management is a critical component of a Security-as-a-Service suite, and we’ve found that many MSPs still have limited visibility into how their customers manage passwords. We’re building a solution that takes the human out of the equation in order to dramatically reduce vulnerabilities,” explains IT Glue General Manager, Nadir Merchant. “The addition of Dark Mode was something a lot of partners requested so we’re thrilled to be adding this viewing option to the IT Glue interface.”
Security and automation are two of the major themes for IT Glue in 2019. IT Glue announced several special deals at the event as well, to help MSPs improve their SECaaS offering, and to facilitate the automation of network management.
Further information about GlueX can be found at the event website https://www.gluex.co.
