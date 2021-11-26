It’s beginning to look a lot like a post-COVID Christmas for retailers

The NRF’s Annual November Holiday Customer Survey said that more than 158 million people would holiday-shop over Thanksgiving weekend, 108 million on Black Friday alone. But it also said that 61% of those “had already begun their holiday shopping,” slightly up from last year’s 59%, but 10 percentage points higher than the rate in 2011.

This holiday season comes at a time when many Americans have more cash on hand, after a year in which the government doled out pandemic stimulus payments and the job market steadily improved.

Chaturvedi also works as an analyst for WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based personal finance site, which came out with a report last week saying Arizonans could spend as much as $1,558 per person on gifts this holiday season.

WalletHub’s 570-city list looks at income, age, debt, expenses and savings to generate an estimate of per-person holiday spending by city. Of the 15 Arizona cities on the list, Gilbert was at the top, with projected spending of $1,558 this holiday. Tucson residents are expected to spend the least in the state, at an estimated $590.

Gilbert was in 73rd place and Tucson was 532nd on WalletHub’s national list, where the median holiday budget for cities was $889.