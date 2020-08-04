It’s Business As Usual for Online Schools – Insight Academy of Arizona is Ready for the New School Year

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Arizona. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state begins their school year Wednesday, August 5, and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future, and all in an alternative education setting.
ISAZ gives students a personalized learning experience and offers opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.
In addition to working towards their high school diplomas, ISAZ students can also participate in the Destinations Career Program, which allows them to discover exciting options for their future in career fields like Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology, and even earn college credits, potentially saving them thousands in future tuition costs.
“Students need to know there’s a place where they can still work to move their lives forward,” said ISAZ Head of School, Dr. Kelly Van Sande. “Between our recovery programs and our career classes, Arizona students have options here they’re just not going to get at most places.”
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISAZ’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.
To learn more about ISAZ’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit az.insightschools.net.
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.
