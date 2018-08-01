PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITC Manufacturing, the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for

material handling and fencing, today announced Mark Briden as its new

CEO and CFO. Briden will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and

will oversee strategic growth and all financial aspects of ITC.

“ITC is proud to announce Mark Briden as CEO and CFO,” said Arianne

Berberian, COO at ITC Manufacturing. “Briden is a proven and experienced

leader in manufacturing and we believe his track record will help

strengthen and elevate ITC as we look to a future of innovation and

leadership within the material handling and fencing industries.”

“I am honored and humbled to be ITC’s new CEO and CFO,” Briden said. “I

look forward to working with the ITC team to expand into new markets and

deliver customized solutions tailored to our customer’s needs.”

Briden began his career as a young entrepreneur, having formerly

co-owned an e-commerce company growing it to annual revenues of $20M.

His extensive business acumen further escalated as a financial and

operational consultant focusing on financial restructuring and

performance improvements, merger and acquisitions and held interim

management positions of middle-market manufacturing and construction

companies.

Briden has more than 15 years of finance and executive leadership

experience, including serving as Interim CFO for ITC for the past year.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Illinois and holds a

Bachelors’ Degrees of Science in Accountancy and Business Information

Systems from Illinois State University.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS (“ITC”)

With plants in Phoenix, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio, ITC Manufacturing is

one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States. ITC

manufactures a wide range of wire products for the material handling

industry including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and

flue spacers, safety mesh, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom

wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing

and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services

such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of

distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers,

OEM’s and third-party logistics providers.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

For ITC Manufacturing

Kirsten Woodard,

714-366-6003

Kirsten@masterplancommunications.com

or

Ashton

Maxfield, 949-289-6493

ashton@masterplancommunications.com

