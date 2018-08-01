PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITC Manufacturing, the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for
material handling and fencing, today announced Mark Briden as its new
CEO and CFO. Briden will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and
will oversee strategic growth and all financial aspects of ITC.
“ITC is proud to announce Mark Briden as CEO and CFO,” said Arianne
Berberian, COO at ITC Manufacturing. “Briden is a proven and experienced
leader in manufacturing and we believe his track record will help
strengthen and elevate ITC as we look to a future of innovation and
leadership within the material handling and fencing industries.”
“I am honored and humbled to be ITC’s new CEO and CFO,” Briden said. “I
look forward to working with the ITC team to expand into new markets and
deliver customized solutions tailored to our customer’s needs.”
Briden began his career as a young entrepreneur, having formerly
co-owned an e-commerce company growing it to annual revenues of $20M.
His extensive business acumen further escalated as a financial and
operational consultant focusing on financial restructuring and
performance improvements, merger and acquisitions and held interim
management positions of middle-market manufacturing and construction
companies.
Briden has more than 15 years of finance and executive leadership
experience, including serving as Interim CFO for ITC for the past year.
He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Illinois and holds a
Bachelors’ Degrees of Science in Accountancy and Business Information
Systems from Illinois State University.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS (“ITC”)
With plants in Phoenix, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio, ITC Manufacturing is
one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States. ITC
manufactures a wide range of wire products for the material handling
industry including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and
flue spacers, safety mesh, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom
wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing
and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services
such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of
distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers,
OEM’s and third-party logistics providers.
Contacts
Media Contacts:
For ITC Manufacturing
Kirsten Woodard,
714-366-6003
or
Ashton
Maxfield, 949-289-6493