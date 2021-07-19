 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2021

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2021

  • Updated


  • Second Quarter 2021 Revenue: $2.91 billion; up 36%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $241.5 million; up 38%


  • Second Quarter 2021 EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.14; up 41%

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $172.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.61 vs. second quarter 2020 net earnings of $121.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.91 billion, compared with $2.15 billion for the second quarter 2020, an increase of 36%. All segments contributed at least double-digit revenue growth vs. the prior year period. Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT) grew revenue 100% and 70% year-over-year, respectively, as both segments were able to source and secure capacity for customers in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® in the capacity constrained freight market during the quarter. Intermodal (JBI) revenue grew 21%, driven by a 6% increase in volume and a 15% increase in revenue per load. Final Mile Services® (FMS) revenue increased 52%, as stops increased 59% year-over-year. Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®) revenue grew 17% as fleet productivity improved 11% combined with a 5% increase in average revenue producing trucks versus the prior year period. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 31% vs. the comparable quarter 2020.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased to $500 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $281 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased 73% to $396 million versus a year ago. JBI and JBT executed approximately $33 million and $71 million, respectively, of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity costs through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $241.5 million versus $175.2 million for the second quarter 2020. Operating income increased from second quarter 2020 primarily from customer rate and cost recovery efforts, higher volumes, further scaling into our technology investments, higher productivity of our assets and people across our DCS, FMS and ICS segments, and a benefit of $3.2 million related to the net settlement of claims in FMS. These items were partially offset by increases in driver wage and recruiting costs, rail and truck purchase transportation expense, non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation, higher group medical expense, elevated implementation costs for new, long term DCS contracts, and a lack of network fluidity from both rail and customer activity in JBI.

Net interest expense in the current quarter decreased from second quarter 2020 due to lower interest rates compared to the same period last year. The effective income tax rate in the quarter was 25.0% and in line with the prior year quarter. We now expect our 2021 annual tax rate to be between 23.5% and 24.5%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)



  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $1.29 billion; up 21%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $134.6 million; up 26%

JBI load volumes increased 6% over the same period in 2020. Eastern network volumes increased 9% and transcontinental volumes increased 3% from second quarter 2020. Demand for intermodal service remains robust, however, significant restrictions across the rail network were implemented throughout the quarter by rail service providers reflecting challenges within their network related to car imbalances and chassis and labor shortages. In addition, customer detention of trailing equipment was at an all-time high during the quarter further pressuring the availability of capacity and our volumes during the quarter. Despite these volume-related challenges, revenue increased 21% year-over-year, reflecting the 6% increase in volumes and a 15% increase in gross revenue per load. Excluding fuel surcharge revenue, revenue per load increased 9% year-over-year.

Operating income increased 26% from the prior year period primarily driven by the increase in volume, complemented with higher rate and cost recovery efforts. These benefits were partially offset by higher rail and third-party dray purchased transportation expense, higher costs to attract and retain drivers, and higher equipment cost. The current period ended with approximately 99,400 units of trailing capacity and 5,820 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)



  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $621 million; up 17%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $79.0 million; down 5%

DCS revenue increased 17% during the current quarter over the same period in 2020. Productivity, defined as revenue per truck per week, increased approximately 11% vs. 2020. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 7% from a year ago primarily from higher utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and less idled equipment in the quarter. A net additional 832 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year, and a net additional 555 versus the end of the first quarter 2021. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income decreased by 5% from the prior year quarter. Higher revenue and productivity were more than offset by increases in driver wage and recruiting costs, non-driver personnel salary, wages and incentive compensation, higher group medical expense, and elevated costs related to the implementation of new, long term contracts.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)



  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $607 million; up 100%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $3.1 million; compared to $(13.1) million loss in 2Q’20

ICS revenue increased 100% during the current quarter vs. the second quarter 2020. Segment volumes increased 20% during the quarter with truckload volumes increasing 30% from the prior year period. Revenue per load increased 66%. In addition to changes in customer freight mix, revenue per load was favorably impacted by higher contractual and spot rates in our truckload business as compared to the second quarter 2020. Contractual volumes represented approximately 48% of the total load volume and 35% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 67% and 55%, respectively, in second quarter 2020. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $396 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $229 million in second quarter 2020.

Operating income increased to $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $13.1 million in the second quarter 2020. Benefits from higher gross profit margin dollars and increased scale in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 platform were partially offset by higher personnel and technology costs as compared to the same period 2020. Gross profit margin percent decreased to 10.5% in the current period versus 11.8% in the same period last year primarily as a result of tighter industry capacity dynamics versus the prior year period. ICS carrier base increased 30% vs. second quarter 2020.

Final Mile Services (FMS)



  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $212 million; up 52%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $10.7 million; compared to $(5.2) million loss in 2Q’20

FMS revenue increased 52% compared to the same period 2020. Stop count within FMS increased 59% during the current quarter vs. a year ago, primarily from the addition of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. Additionally, the prior year period included temporary suspension of operations at several of our customers’ sites as a result of COVID-19. Productivity, defined as revenue per stop, decreased approximately 5% compared to the prior year period primarily from a shift in the mix of business between asset and asset-light operations.

Operating income increased to $10.7 million compared to an operating loss of $5.2 million in the second quarter 2020. The increase in operating income in the second quarter 2021 was primarily the result of higher volumes compared to the prior year period and a $3.2 million benefit from the net settlement of claims, partially offset by higher personnel expense related to salary, wages and incentive comp.

Truckload (JBT)



  • Second Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $184 million; up 70%


  • Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $14.2 million; up 308%

JBT revenue increased 70% from the same period in 2020. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 66% primarily from a 58% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 5% increase in load count compared to a year ago. The increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was driven by a 40% increase in revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue and a 13% increase in average length of haul. Load count growth and the length of haul increase were primarily related to the continued expansion of J.B. Hunt 360box™ which leverages the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to access drop-trailer capacity for customers across our transportation network. Comparable contractual customer rates were up approximately 25% compared to the same period 2020. The current period ended with 8,958 trailers and 1,770 tractors, compared to 7,985 and 1,897 respectively.

Operating income increased to $14.2 million compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter 2020. Benefits from increased load counts and revenue per load were partially offset by increases in purchased transportation expense and higher salary and wage expenses for non-driving personnel related to the continued expansion of 360box and increased usage of non-asset power.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At June 30, 2021, we had approximately $1.3 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to levels at June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2020.

Our net capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2021 approximated $261 million compared to $265 million for the same period 2020. At June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $571 million.

In the second quarter 2021, we purchased approximately 484,000 shares of common stock for approximately $81 million. At June 30, 2021, we had approximately $416 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 approximated 105.2 million.

Conference Call Information:

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT to discuss the quarterly earnings. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-360-0810 (domestic) or 470-495-0976 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 9793029. A replay of the call will be posted on the investor relations section of our website here later this evening.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on the investor relations section of our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 


Three Months Ended June



2021



 



2020


% Of% Of
AmountRevenueAmountRevenue
 
Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues$2,606,981$1,986,130
Fuel surcharge revenues


 



301,389



 



 



159,443



 


Total operating revenues


 



2,908,370



 



100.0



%



 



2,145,573



 



100.0



%


 
Operating expenses
Rents and purchased transportation


 



1,538,232



 



52.9



%



 



1,034,297



 



48.2



%


Salaries, wages and employee benefits


 



665,471



 



22.9



%



 



554,136



 



25.8



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



139,371



 



4.8



%



 



130,298



 



6.1



%


Fuel and fuel taxes


 



126,841



 



4.4



%



 



75,459



 



3.5



%


Operating supplies and expenses


 



91,019



 



3.1



%



 



79,134



 



3.7



%


General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions


 



47,505



 



1.6



%



 



44,599



 



2.1



%


Insurance and claims


 



35,508



 



1.2



%



 



30,899



 



1.4



%


Operating taxes and licenses


 



14,209



 



0.5



%



 



13,567



 



0.6



%


Communication and utilities


 



8,668



 



0.3



%



 



8,001



 



0.4



%


Total operating expenses


 



2,666,824



 



91.7



%



 



1,970,390



 



91.8



%


Operating income


 



241,546



 



8.3



%



 



175,183



 



8.2



%


Net interest expense


 



12,059



 



0.4



%



 



12,818



 



0.6



%


Earnings before income taxes


 



229,487



 



7.9



%



 



162,365



 



7.6



%


Income taxes


 



57,325



 



2.0



%



 



40,667



 



1.9



%


Net earnings$


 



172,162



 



5.9



%


$


 



121,698



 



5.7



%


Average diluted shares outstanding


 



106,816



 



 



106,580



 


Diluted earnings per share$


 



1.61



 


$


 



1.14



 


 
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30


2021



2020


% Of% Of
AmountRevenueAmountRevenue
 
Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues$


 



4,995,015



 


$


 



4,031,824



 


Fuel surcharge revenues


 



531,504



 



 



394,574



 


Total operating revenues


 



5,526,519



 



100.0



%



 



4,426,398



 



100.0



%


 
Operating expenses
Rents and purchased transportation


 



2,890,533



 



52.3



%



 



2,170,449



 



49.0



%


Salaries, wages and employee benefits


 



1,285,502



 



23.3



%



 



1,128,386



 



25.5



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



276,916



 



5.0



%



 



260,393



 



5.9



%


Fuel and fuel taxes


 



239,881



 



4.4



%



 



176,582



 



4.0



%


Operating supplies and expenses


 



172,717



 



3.1



%



 



164,732



 



3.7



%


General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions


 



92,396



 



1.7



%



 



89,761



 



2.0



%


Insurance and claims


 



73,538



 



1.3



%



 



63,260



 



1.4



%


Operating taxes and licenses


 



28,024



 



0.5



%



 



26,879



 



0.6



%


Communication and utilities


 



17,814



 



0.3



%



 



16,032



 



0.4



%


Total operating expenses


 



5,077,321



 



91.9



%



 



4,096,474



 



92.5



%


Operating income


 



449,198



 



8.1



%



 



329,924



 



7.5



%


Net interest expense


 



24,084



 



0.4



%



 



24,854



 



0.6



%


Earnings before income taxes


 



425,114



 



7.7



%



 



305,070



 



6.9



%


Income taxes


 



106,346



 



1.9



%



 



78,538



 



1.8



%


Net earnings$


 



318,768



 



5.8



%


$


 



226,532



 



5.1



%


Average diluted shares outstanding


 



106,816



 



 



106,765



 


Diluted earnings per share$


 



2.98



 


$


 



2.12



 


 
 
 
Financial Information By Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June


2021



2020


% Of% Of
AmountTotalAmountTotal
 
Revenue
 
Intermodal$


 



1,289,400



 



44



%


$


 



1,065,106



 



50



%


Dedicated


 



621,179



 



22



%



 



533,158



 



25



%


Integrated Capacity Solutions


 



607,614



 



21



%



 



304,267



 



14



%


Final Mile Services


 



212,265



 



7



%



 



139,550



 



6



%


Truck


 



183,634



 



6



%



 



108,298



 



5



%


Subtotal


 



2,914,092



 



100



%



 



2,150,379



 



100



%


Intersegment eliminations


 



(5,722



)



(0



%)



 



(4,806



)



(0



%)


Consolidated revenue$


 



2,908,370



 



100



%


$


 



2,145,573



 



100



%


 
 
Operating income
 
Intermodal$


 



134,641



 



56



%


$


 



106,965



 



61



%


Dedicated


 



79,010



 



33



%



 



83,102



 



47



%


Integrated Capacity Solutions


 



3,118



 



1



%



 



(13,072



)



(7



%)


Final Mile Services


 



10,691



 



4



%



 



(5,249



)



(3



%)


Truck


 



14,195



 



6



%



 



3,480



 



2



%


Other (1)


 



(109



)



(0



%)



 



(43



)



(0



%)


Operating income$


 



241,546



 



100



%


$


 



175,183



 



100



%


 
 
Six Months Ended June 30


2021



2020


% Of% Of
AmountTotalAmountTotal
Revenue
 
Intermodal$


 



2,466,532



 



45



%


$


 



2,214,825



 



50



%


Dedicated


 



1,201,137



 



22



%



 



1,074,904



 



24



%


Integrated Capacity Solutions


 



1,132,561



 



20



%



 



639,761



 



14



%


Final Mile Services


 



414,148



 



7



%



 



293,179



 



7



%


Truck


 



333,165



 



6



%



 



213,223



 



5



%


Subtotal


 



5,547,543



 



100



%



 



4,435,892



 



100



%


Intersegment eliminations


 



(21,024



)



(0



%)



 



(9,494



)



(0



%)


Consolidated revenue$


 



5,526,519



 



100



%


$


 



4,426,398



 



100



%


 
 
Operating income
 
Intermodal$


 



242,108



 



54



%


$


 



209,240



 



64



%


Dedicated


 



153,349



 



34



%



 



155,992



 



47



%


Integrated Capacity Solutions


 



10,387



 



2



%



 



(31,970



)



(10



%)


Final Mile Services


 



19,189



 



4



%



 



(8,549



)



(3



%)


Truck


 



24,369



 



6



%



 



5,259



 



2



%


Other (1)


 



(204



)



(0



%)



 



(48



)



(0



%)


Operating income$


 



449,198



 



100



%


$


 



329,924



 



100



%


 
(1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June


2021



2020


 
Intermodal
 
Loads


499,682



473,486


Average length of haul


1,678



1,676


Revenue per load$


2,580


$


2,249


Average tractors during the period *


5,782



5,420


Tractors (end of period) *


5,823



5,343


Trailing equipment (end of period)


99,377



96,512


Average effective trailing equipment usage


98,210



84,909


 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads


996,650



907,221


Average length of haul


161



160


Revenue per truck per week**$


4,707


$


4,250


Average trucks during the period***


10,224



9,718


Trucks (end of period) ***


10,506



9,674


Trailing equipment (end of period)


27,354



27,497


 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads


330,127



274,399


Revenue per load$


1,841


$


1,109


Gross profit margin


10.5%



11.8%


Employee count (end of period)


966



1,117


Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)


116,600



89,900


Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)$


396.1


$


228.9


 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops


1,732,962



1,093,182


Average trucks during the period***


1,488



1,333


 
 
Truck
 
Loads


108,538



103,314


Loaded miles (000)


52,840



44,555


Nonpaid empty mile percentage


19.6%



19.1%


Revenue per tractor per week**$


4,714


$


3,686


Average tractors during the period *


1,772



1,979


 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned


752



800


Independent contractor


1,018



1,097


Total tractors


1,770



1,897


 
Trailers (end of period)


8,958



7,985


 
 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30


2021



2020


 
Intermodal
 
Loads


977,967



964,776


Average length of haul


1,683



1,677


Revenue per load$


2,522


$


2,296


Average tractors during the period *


5,750



5,453


Tractors (end of period) *


5,823



5,343


Trailing equipment (end of period)


99,377



96,512


Average effective trailing equipment usage


96,406



84,971


 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads


1,938,870



1,786,230


Average length of haul


161



161


Revenue per truck per week**$


4,643


$


4,288


Average trucks during the period***


10,093



9,721


Trucks (end of period) ***


10,506



9,674


Trailing equipment (end of period)


27,354



27,497


 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads


622,492



570,146


Revenue per load$


1,819


$


1,122


Gross profit margin


11.4%



10.7%


Employee count (end of period)


966



1,117


Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)


116,600



89,900


Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)$


755.0


$


463.8


 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops


3,408,987



2,317,624


Average trucks during the period***


1,501



1,318


 
 
Truck
 
Loads


211,600



200,792


Loaded miles (000)


98,979



85,119


Nonpaid empty mile percentage


19.0%



18.7%


Revenue per tractor per week**$


4,505


$


3,842


Average tractors during the period*


1,753



1,897


 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned


752



800


Independent contractor


1,018



1,097


Total tractors


1,770



1,897


 
Trailers (end of period)


8,958



7,985


 
 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
June 30, 2021December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$


570,918


$


313,302


Accounts Receivable, net


1,293,924



1,124,403


Prepaid expenses and other


344,457



404,412


Total current assets


2,209,299



1,842,117


Property and equipment


6,108,195



5,908,710


Less accumulated depreciation


2,390,467



2,219,816


Net property and equipment


3,717,728



3,688,894


Other assets, net


396,367



397,337


$


6,323,394


$


5,928,348


 
 
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable$


674,856


$


587,510


Claims accruals


282,331



276,056


Accrued payroll


174,718



130,943


Other accrued expenses


96,450



90,294


Total current liabilities


1,228,355



1,084,803


 
Long-term debt


1,303,467



1,305,424


Other long-term liabilities


263,576



245,961


Deferred income taxes


728,968



692,022


Stockholders' equity


2,799,028



2,600,138


$


6,323,394


$


5,928,348


 
Supplemental Data
(unaudited)
 
June 30, 2021December 31, 2020
 
Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)


105,196



105,654


 
Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period$


26.61


$


24.61


 
 
Six Months Ended June 30


2021



2020


 
Net cash provided by operating activities (000)$


668,748


$


639,950


 
Net capital expenditures (000)$


260,711


$


264,614


 

Contacts

Brad Delco

Vice President – Finance & Investor Relations

(479) 820-2723

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News