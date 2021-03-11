J.P. Morgan Wealth Management to Hire Over 100 Financial Advisors in Phoenix Metro Area by 2022

Expansion will help strengthen new remote financial advice offering

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.P. Morgan Wealth Management announced today plans to hire more than 100 financial advisors in the Phoenix metro area by 2022, highlighting the bank’s commitment to growth in Arizona.

The new employees will work in J.P. Morgan’s growing U.S. wealth management business, with a focus on offering professional financial advice for clients who prefer to engage via video and phone. The National Branch complements J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Wealth Management business offering, which currently includes advisors working in branches and offices in Arizona and across the U.S. and digital self-directed online platforms. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has over 200 branches in Arizona, and over 150 branches are in the metro Phoenix area.