Latest cloud-based JDA Transportation, Warehouse and Labor Management

releases enable real-time execution, planning, and end-to-end visibility

DALLAS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA ICON 2019 – JDA

Software, Inc., today announced new capabilities within its

supply chain execution solutions portfolio that continue to deliver on

its strategy to seamlessly connect supply chain processes spanning

factories, warehouses, and stores to profitably satisfy demand. Strategy

advances in the services-based architecture, API-based communication

layer and continued integrations with Microsoft Azure and MuleSoft

showcase the value of JDA solutions that will quickly return value to

customers and partners.

“These powerful new enhancements represent our commitment to provide

solutions that drive operational efficiencies in a constraint-aware and

status-aware landscape across planning and execution,” said Scott

Zickert, group vice president, product management, JDA. “These

enhancements also reflect a substantial transition in architecture

strategy in line with our vision to deliver the JDA® LuminateTM

portfolio to extend and enhance our existing capabilities while

embracing a digital, partner-friendly ecosystem. The migration to

modularized, services-based application development for improved

interoperability, supported by a compelling API strategy to accelerate

speed-to-value in an app-store like ecosystem showcases JDA’s commitment

to providing best in class solutions to our customers.”

JDA Transportation Management

JDA Transportation Management maximizes efficiencies, customer

satisfaction and profit margins by driving comprehensive transportation

capacity planning, through real-time constraint-aware transportation

planning. JDA Transportation Management also extends real-time

visibility and collaboration through a network of digital sensing

partners.

New capabilities include:



  • Partner Ecosystem Advancement for Real-Time Execution: New
    capabilities with JDA Transportation Manager facilitate dynamic rate
    commitments through enhanced APIs from dynamic carrier network
    capacity providers in the digital freight marketplace. This enables
    shippers to get dynamic real-time rate quotes and execute with these
    providers to supplement their capacity needs alongside traditionally
    contracted carriers.


  • Expanded Mobility Capabilities: Mobile capabilities support
    trips, multi-driver operations, push notifications and additional
    languages. The mapping and usability features enable fleet operators
    to effectively set-up, manage and track driver operations.


  • SaaS-based Transportation Modeling: Transportation modeling is
    now fully maintained in a secure JDA cloud environment with continuous
    incremental upgrades and multi-user capabilities. This offers
    customers an intuitive modeling user experience to rapidly build new
    models, identify, solve and analyze transportation network costs and
    service improvement opportunities.


  • Embedded Fleet Asset Extensions: Enhanced discrete asset
    dispatch capabilities help customers manage assets by geographical
    area. Tighter integration with execution mode scheduling give extended
    visibility to asset proximity, arming dispatchers with real-time
    information to assign assets.


  • Simplified Templating and Onboarding: More granular job
    definitions support job chaining and decision job types by embedding
    job calls at an entity level. This enables customers to automate
    complex jobs and further improve efficiencies in their planning and
    execution workflow.

JDA Warehouse Management

JDA Warehouse Management enables real-time optimization of key warehouse

activities, allowing customers to deliver on increasingly aggressive

service level expectations while maintaining operational efficiencies

and inventory quality and freshness concerns.

New capabilities include:



  • Public API Migration: The public API strategy provides safe
    extensibility and communication protocols to customers and partners,
    while providing the fundamental communication structure that will be
    leveraged by JDA’s next generation mobility tools and standardized
    automation interfaces through JDA’s Autonomous warehouse strategy,
    which is accelerated through JDA’s partnership with MuleSoft.


  • Revised Mobile User Experience: An updated mobile interface
    provides the right information at the right time and right on the
    warehouse floor. New dashboards ensure labor activities are properly
    tracked and measured through an intuitive user experience. And, by
    leveraging mobile devices on the warehouse floor, managers and
    supervisors can measure employee productivity against expectations for
    more proactive labor management.


  • Business Analysis: New business analysis capabilities help
    identify trends, plan effectively and take action. In tandem with IBM
    Cognos Analytics, JDA provides drillable, actionable and configurable
    dashboards to identify key trends and opportunities. Mobile reporting
    provides up-to-date exception monitoring and self-service
    capabilities, making it simple for executives, managers and end users
    to get the data they need and have a holistic view into reliable
    analysis for effective decision-making.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

