Latest cloud-based JDA Transportation, Warehouse and Labor Management
releases enable real-time execution, planning, and end-to-end visibility
DALLAS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA ICON 2019 – JDA
Software, Inc., today announced new capabilities within its
supply chain execution solutions portfolio that continue to deliver on
its strategy to seamlessly connect supply chain processes spanning
factories, warehouses, and stores to profitably satisfy demand. Strategy
advances in the services-based architecture, API-based communication
layer and continued integrations with Microsoft Azure and MuleSoft
showcase the value of JDA solutions that will quickly return value to
customers and partners.
“These powerful new enhancements represent our commitment to provide
solutions that drive operational efficiencies in a constraint-aware and
status-aware landscape across planning and execution,” said Scott
Zickert, group vice president, product management, JDA. “These
enhancements also reflect a substantial transition in architecture
strategy in line with our vision to deliver the JDA® LuminateTM
portfolio to extend and enhance our existing capabilities while
embracing a digital, partner-friendly ecosystem. The migration to
modularized, services-based application development for improved
interoperability, supported by a compelling API strategy to accelerate
speed-to-value in an app-store like ecosystem showcases JDA’s commitment
to providing best in class solutions to our customers.”
JDA Transportation Management
JDA Transportation Management maximizes efficiencies, customer
satisfaction and profit margins by driving comprehensive transportation
capacity planning, through real-time constraint-aware transportation
planning. JDA Transportation Management also extends real-time
visibility and collaboration through a network of digital sensing
partners.
New capabilities include:
Partner Ecosystem Advancement for Real-Time Execution: New
capabilities with JDA Transportation Manager facilitate dynamic rate
commitments through enhanced APIs from dynamic carrier network
capacity providers in the digital freight marketplace. This enables
shippers to get dynamic real-time rate quotes and execute with these
providers to supplement their capacity needs alongside traditionally
contracted carriers.
Expanded Mobility Capabilities: Mobile capabilities support
trips, multi-driver operations, push notifications and additional
languages. The mapping and usability features enable fleet operators
to effectively set-up, manage and track driver operations.
SaaS-based Transportation Modeling: Transportation modeling is
now fully maintained in a secure JDA cloud environment with continuous
incremental upgrades and multi-user capabilities. This offers
customers an intuitive modeling user experience to rapidly build new
models, identify, solve and analyze transportation network costs and
service improvement opportunities.
Embedded Fleet Asset Extensions: Enhanced discrete asset
dispatch capabilities help customers manage assets by geographical
area. Tighter integration with execution mode scheduling give extended
visibility to asset proximity, arming dispatchers with real-time
information to assign assets.
Simplified Templating and Onboarding: More granular job
definitions support job chaining and decision job types by embedding
job calls at an entity level. This enables customers to automate
complex jobs and further improve efficiencies in their planning and
execution workflow.
JDA Warehouse Management
JDA Warehouse Management enables real-time optimization of key warehouse
activities, allowing customers to deliver on increasingly aggressive
service level expectations while maintaining operational efficiencies
and inventory quality and freshness concerns.
New capabilities include:
Public API Migration: The public API strategy provides safe
extensibility and communication protocols to customers and partners,
while providing the fundamental communication structure that will be
leveraged by JDA’s next generation mobility tools and standardized
automation interfaces through JDA’s Autonomous warehouse strategy,
which is accelerated through JDA’s partnership with MuleSoft.
Revised Mobile User Experience: An updated mobile interface
provides the right information at the right time and right on the
warehouse floor. New dashboards ensure labor activities are properly
tracked and measured through an intuitive user experience. And, by
leveraging mobile devices on the warehouse floor, managers and
supervisors can measure employee productivity against expectations for
more proactive labor management.
Business Analysis: New business analysis capabilities help
identify trends, plan effectively and take action. In tandem with IBM
Cognos Analytics, JDA provides drillable, actionable and configurable
dashboards to identify key trends and opportunities. Mobile reporting
provides up-to-date exception monitoring and self-service
capabilities, making it simple for executives, managers and end users
to get the data they need and have a holistic view into reliable
analysis for effective decision-making.
(see
accompanying release: JDA Launches ML-Powered Luminate
Warehouse Tasking to Intelligently Optimize Tasks in Real-Time)
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
