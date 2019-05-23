JDA named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Sales and
Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Transportation
Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. announced it has once again been positioned by
Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of three supply chain Magic
Quadrants; Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of
Differentiation1, Magic Quadrant for Transportation
Management Systems2 and Magic Quadrant for Warehouse
Management Systems3. With this announcement, JDA believes it
continues to extend its industry leadership by being named a Leader
in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants focused on SCM.
“We continue to change the game in supply chain with our
industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)
capabilities now being embedded across our solutions portfolio. Our 30+
years of sustained leadership and innovation goes hand-in-hand with our
commitment to delivering value realization to our customers,” said
Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “We are the largest
independent SCM vendor in the world, and our proven portfolio uniquely
unites and orchestrates end-to-end supply chain planning and execution.
Our integrated solutions offer powerful real-time visibility, including
predictive and prescriptive capabilities that deliver more actionable,
profitable business outcomes, turning our customers’ supply chains into
a competitive advantage.”
JDA believes it demonstrates sustained leadership across these three
Magic Quadrants in the following industry-leading ways:
JDA has consistently been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic
Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation
published since its inception in 2015.
JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for
Warehouse Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions were
in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in 2012).
JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for
Transportation Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions
were in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in
2012).
JDA is named a
Leader in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants4 focused on
supply chain solutions.
JDA’s proven supply chain execution portfolio – which includes JDA
Transportation Management, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse
Labor Management – seamlessly connect supply chain processes spanning
factories, warehouses, and stores to profitably satisfy demand. JDA’s
supply chain planning portfolio is tightly integrated with its execution
portfolio and includes JDA Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), which
offers a cross-functional approach to integrated business planning,
uniting all the moving parts across the supply chain with a shared focus
to meet demand across markets, with an eye on both immediate and
long-term strategic goals.
Luminate™ solutions extend and enhance JDA’s solutions portfolio and
embrace the cloud, internet of things (IoT) and advanced analytics and
cross-platform integration with AI and ML from Blue Yonder. Already,
customers are taking advantage of new Luminate technology such as the
newly announced
Luminate Warehouse Tasking, which extends and enhances JDA Warehouse
Management and other warehouse management systems. Customers have proven
to install Luminate Warehouse Tasking with quite literally a flip of a
switch and no unintended consequences, downtime or impact.
The newly introduced JDA
SCM Platform also addresses a market need for a comprehensive SCM
platform approach – versus niche vendors focused on one aspect of supply
chain management or emerging vendors that do not have the scale or the
proven track record – while enabling customers and partners to build
applications on top of JDA’s for the first time.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform
powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s
leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning
supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s
comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers
can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill
more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior
customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply
ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including
75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies,
and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.
