JDA named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Sales and

Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Transportation

Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. announced it has once again been positioned by

Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of three supply chain Magic

Quadrants; Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of

Differentiation1, Magic Quadrant for Transportation

Management Systems2 and Magic Quadrant for Warehouse

Management Systems3. With this announcement, JDA believes it

continues to extend its industry leadership by being named a Leader

in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants focused on SCM.

“We continue to change the game in supply chain with our

industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

capabilities now being embedded across our solutions portfolio. Our 30+

years of sustained leadership and innovation goes hand-in-hand with our

commitment to delivering value realization to our customers,” said

Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “We are the largest

independent SCM vendor in the world, and our proven portfolio uniquely

unites and orchestrates end-to-end supply chain planning and execution.

Our integrated solutions offer powerful real-time visibility, including

predictive and prescriptive capabilities that deliver more actionable,

profitable business outcomes, turning our customers’ supply chains into

a competitive advantage.”

JDA believes it demonstrates sustained leadership across these three

Magic Quadrants in the following industry-leading ways:



  • JDA has consistently been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic
    Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation
    published since its inception in 2015.


  • JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for
    Warehouse Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions were
    in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in 2012).


  • JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for
    Transportation Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions
    were in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in
    2012).


  • JDA is named a
    Leader in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants    4 focused on
    supply chain solutions.

JDA’s proven supply chain execution portfolio – which includes JDA

Transportation Management, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse

Labor Management – seamlessly connect supply chain processes spanning

factories, warehouses, and stores to profitably satisfy demand. JDA’s

supply chain planning portfolio is tightly integrated with its execution

portfolio and includes JDA Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), which

offers a cross-functional approach to integrated business planning,

uniting all the moving parts across the supply chain with a shared focus

to meet demand across markets, with an eye on both immediate and

long-term strategic goals.

JDA

Luminate™ solutions extend and enhance JDA’s solutions portfolio and

embrace the cloud, internet of things (IoT) and advanced analytics and

cross-platform integration with AI and ML from Blue Yonder. Already,

customers are taking advantage of new Luminate technology such as the

newly announced

Luminate Warehouse Tasking, which extends and enhances JDA Warehouse

Management and other warehouse management systems. Customers have proven

to install Luminate Warehouse Tasking with quite literally a flip of a

switch and no unintended consequences, downtime or impact.

The newly introduced JDA

SCM Platform also addresses a market need for a comprehensive SCM

platform approach – versus niche vendors focused on one aspect of supply

chain management or emerging vendors that do not have the scale or the

proven track record – while enabling customers and partners to build

applications on top of JDA’s for the first time.

Additional Resources:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its

research publications, and does not advise technology users to select

only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s

research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to

this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness

for a particular purpose.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform

powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s

leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning

supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s

comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers

can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill

more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior

customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply

ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including

75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies,

and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.

www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

