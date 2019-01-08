Combination of InContext’s mixed reality solutions and JDA’s category
management solutions empowers in-store retailers to deliver the best
product mix for shoppers in real-time
CHICAGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. and InContext
Solutions, a global leader in mixed reality (virtual and augmented
reality) solutions for retailers and manufacturers, today announce their
partnership to bring together the technology platforms of both
companies. The combination will offer virtual reality-based
visualization and category management capabilities for retailers to
virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on
the fly.
“Brick-and-mortar is here to stay, but the role it will play in a
shopper’s path-to-purchase will vary,” said Mark Hardy, CEO of InContext
Solutions. “From showrooming and entertainment, to discovery and
convenience, retailers and products will have to continuously rethink
how to keep shoppers engaged in a unified commerce world. To do this,
technology and data that enables faster decisions will be needed to help
evolve Category Management from an annual or semi-annual event, to a
perpetual management process.”
Initially, the companies will link JDA Category Knowledge Base, from the JDA®
Category Management portfolio, with InContext’s ShopperMX™ VR SaaS
platform to allow immersive collaboration, visualization and testing of
category strategies. Longer term, the partnership synergies will enable
more agile design, analytics and deployment of total store shopper
experiences for brick-and-mortar retailers, further optimizing the
supply chain and store operations.
“The ability to not only test and explore new in-store retail concepts
but also make planogram and assortment changes on the fly using virtual
reality is a huge opportunity for retailers to take the customer
experience to the next level,” said Jim Prewitt, group vice president,
product management, JDA. “Partnering with InContext will enable us to
embed their ShopperMX platform into our market-leading Category
Management solutions to empower in-store retailers with delivering the
best product mix for their shoppers in real-time.”
To hear more about how this partnership will impact the future of
Category Management and Merchandising at retail, visit
the JDA booth #3037 at NRF
2019: Retail’s Big Show and EXPO on January 13-15, 2019.
Attendees can experience an in-booth virtual reality pop-up store with
new partner InContext Solutions showcasing how a store associate can
virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on
the fly. Check out the JDA and InContext Solutions theater presentation
in the JDA Booth on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Resources:
To learn more about InContext, please visit www.incontextsolutions.com.
To learn more about JDA, please visit www.jda.com.
Check out the JDA
Innovation Theater agenda at NRF to meet the future of retail and
learn more about this partnership on Tuesday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Tweet this: @JDASoftware
and @InContext Partner to Provide the Next Generation Retail
Merchandising and Category Management Platform: http://bit.ly/2QiF9X1
About InContext Solutions
Solutions is the leading provider of mixed reality solutions for
retail, working with top blue-chip companies across CPG, hard goods,
apparel, and QSR industries to rethink how they bring new retail
concepts and products to market. InContext’s enterprise mixed
reality and decision-support platform, ShopperMX™, is an integral part
of digitizing the value chain, and provides faster, more cost-effective
alternatives for retail innovation.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
YouTube:
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524
InContext Public Relations Contact:
Abby
Duke
Tel: +1 615-427-2640