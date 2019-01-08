Combination of InContext’s mixed reality solutions and JDA’s category

management solutions empowers in-store retailers to deliver the best

product mix for shoppers in real-time

CHICAGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. and InContext

Solutions, a global leader in mixed reality (virtual and augmented

reality) solutions for retailers and manufacturers, today announce their

partnership to bring together the technology platforms of both

companies. The combination will offer virtual reality-based

visualization and category management capabilities for retailers to

virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on

the fly.

“Brick-and-mortar is here to stay, but the role it will play in a

shopper’s path-to-purchase will vary,” said Mark Hardy, CEO of InContext

Solutions. “From showrooming and entertainment, to discovery and

convenience, retailers and products will have to continuously rethink

how to keep shoppers engaged in a unified commerce world. To do this,

technology and data that enables faster decisions will be needed to help

evolve Category Management from an annual or semi-annual event, to a

perpetual management process.”

Initially, the companies will link JDA Category Knowledge Base, from the JDA®

Category Management portfolio, with InContext’s ShopperMX™ VR SaaS

platform to allow immersive collaboration, visualization and testing of

category strategies. Longer term, the partnership synergies will enable

more agile design, analytics and deployment of total store shopper

experiences for brick-and-mortar retailers, further optimizing the

supply chain and store operations.

“The ability to not only test and explore new in-store retail concepts

but also make planogram and assortment changes on the fly using virtual

reality is a huge opportunity for retailers to take the customer

experience to the next level,” said Jim Prewitt, group vice president,

product management, JDA. “Partnering with InContext will enable us to

embed their ShopperMX platform into our market-leading Category

Management solutions to empower in-store retailers with delivering the

best product mix for their shoppers in real-time.”

To hear more about how this partnership will impact the future of

Category Management and Merchandising at retail, visit

the JDA booth #3037 at NRF

2019: Retail’s Big Show and EXPO on January 13-15, 2019.

Attendees can experience an in-booth virtual reality pop-up store with

new partner InContext Solutions showcasing how a store associate can

virtually walk through the store, changing planograms and assortments on

the fly. Check out the JDA and InContext Solutions theater presentation

in the JDA Booth on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: @JDASoftware

and @InContext Partner to Provide the Next Generation Retail

Merchandising and Category Management Platform: http://bit.ly/2QiF9X1

About InContext Solutions

InContext

Solutions is the leading provider of mixed reality solutions for

retail, working with top blue-chip companies across CPG, hard goods,

apparel, and QSR industries to rethink how they bring new retail

concepts and products to market. InContext’s enterprise mixed

reality and decision-support platform, ShopperMX™, is an integral part

of digitizing the value chain, and provides faster, more cost-effective

alternatives for retail innovation.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524

jolene.peixoto@jda.com

InContext Public Relations Contact:

Abby

Duke

Tel: +1 615-427-2640

abby@propllr.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles