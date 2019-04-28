56% bookings growth, 8% overall company revenue growth driven by

JDA’s platform approach to supply chain management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced record Q1 2019 results driven by

56% product bookings (Software and SaaS) growth, the highest quarterly

year-over-year (YoY) growth since the company merger with RedPrairie in

2012.

“Q1 marked particularly strong demand across our warehouse and JDA

Luminate SaaS portfolio,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer,

JDA. “I am encouraged by the progress we are making on our strategy of

delivering an end-to-end supply chain management platform. Next week,

just ahead of our annual customer conference ICON, we host hundreds of

customers and partners from our ecosystem at the first-ever developer’s

conference in the supply chain software space – DEVCON. These partners

will have open access to our APIs that in turn, will enable data science

driven outcomes for our customers.”

Strong product bookings fuel JDA’s Q1 momentum (unaudited)

In

addition to strong product bookings growth in Q1, SaaS revenue grew 93%

versus Q1 2018 and SaaS annual recurring revenue ended at an all-time

high of $133 million. Total company revenue grew 8% versus Q1 2018.

Customer momentum continues to grow year over year

JDA

closed four product deals over $1 million in Q1 2019, continuing the

momentum seen in recent quarters for customers relying on JDA for their

large, transformational digital supply chain initiatives. Additionally,

JDA added 31 new customers in Q1 2019, representing a year-over-year

increase of 24% versus Q1 2018.

Some of the customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA

and Blue Yonder during the quarter include:



  • Americas: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Cloverleaf Cold
    Storage, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Edwards LifeSciences, FleetPride,
    Inc., J&B Group, Inc., Kaplan Early Learning, Kenco Management
    Services, Lowe's Companies, Inc., Monsanto Company, Readerlink
    Distribution Services, Sally Holdings, Ryder Integrated Logistics
    Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc, WG&R Furniture, Vital Pharmaceuticals


  • APAC: Huawei, L’Oréal Australia, Page Industries, PepsiCo, PT.
    Kharisma Pemasaran Bersama Nusantara (KPBN), Sanitarium


  • EMEA: Angelini Beauty S.p.A., Aspiag Services S.r.l., Axfood IT
    AB, Bricorama, Degania Silicone Ltd., Hanes France, Legrand, JJA
    Créateur de tendances, Kaap Agri Bedryf Limited, Power International
    AS, Sarantis Czech Republic sro

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader

in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply

chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail,

manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply

ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from

end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad

partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape

demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding

customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the

top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of

the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

