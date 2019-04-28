56% bookings growth, 8% overall company revenue growth driven by
JDA’s platform approach to supply chain management
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced record Q1 2019 results driven by
56% product bookings (Software and SaaS) growth, the highest quarterly
year-over-year (YoY) growth since the company merger with RedPrairie in
2012.
“Q1 marked particularly strong demand across our warehouse and JDA
Luminate SaaS portfolio,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer,
JDA. “I am encouraged by the progress we are making on our strategy of
delivering an end-to-end supply chain management platform. Next week,
just ahead of our annual customer conference ICON, we host hundreds of
customers and partners from our ecosystem at the first-ever developer’s
conference in the supply chain software space – DEVCON. These partners
will have open access to our APIs that in turn, will enable data science
driven outcomes for our customers.”
Strong product bookings fuel JDA’s Q1 momentum (unaudited)
In
addition to strong product bookings growth in Q1, SaaS revenue grew 93%
versus Q1 2018 and SaaS annual recurring revenue ended at an all-time
high of $133 million. Total company revenue grew 8% versus Q1 2018.
Customer momentum continues to grow year over year
JDA
closed four product deals over $1 million in Q1 2019, continuing the
momentum seen in recent quarters for customers relying on JDA for their
large, transformational digital supply chain initiatives. Additionally,
JDA added 31 new customers in Q1 2019, representing a year-over-year
increase of 24% versus Q1 2018.
Some of the customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA
and Blue Yonder during the quarter include:
Americas: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Cloverleaf Cold
Storage, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Edwards LifeSciences, FleetPride,
Inc., J&B Group, Inc., Kaplan Early Learning, Kenco Management
Services, Lowe's Companies, Inc., Monsanto Company, Readerlink
Distribution Services, Sally Holdings, Ryder Integrated Logistics
Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc, WG&R Furniture, Vital Pharmaceuticals
APAC: Huawei, L’Oréal Australia, Page Industries, PepsiCo, PT.
Kharisma Pemasaran Bersama Nusantara (KPBN), Sanitarium
EMEA: Angelini Beauty S.p.A., Aspiag Services S.r.l., Axfood IT
AB, Bricorama, Degania Silicone Ltd., Hanes France, Legrand, JJA
Créateur de tendances, Kaap Agri Bedryf Limited, Power International
AS, Sarantis Czech Republic sro
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader
in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply
chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail,
manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply
ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from
end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad
partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape
demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding
customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the
top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of
the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
