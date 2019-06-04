Azure-based JDA Workforce Management increases employee engagement

via new Microsoft Teams integration, persona-based enhancements and an

expanded partner ecosystem

SEATTLE & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., continues to address the challenges retailers

face in an ever-changing economy and a workforce that demands more

agility and autonomy. As evidence of this, JDA today announced new

capabilities in JDA®

Workforce Management including integration with Microsoft

Teams, persona-based enhancements for mobile users and an expanded

partner ecosystem including Shyft and WorkJam that empower the workforce

and increase engagement across mobility and enterprise platforms.

“As the gig economy grows, so does the importance of giving retailers

speed and agility in which to respond to their most strategic asset –

their workforce – with the powerful tools they need day-to-day to

communicate, plan their schedule and proactively address upcoming time

off needs. We continue to add new capabilities in JDA Workforce

Management portfolio to increase employee productivity and efficiency,”

said Jim Prewitt, group vice president, product management, JDA.

“Integration with Microsoft Teams is the latest proof point to our

partnership with Microsoft and the enhancements we continually are

making to JDA Workforce Management to align this solution with a

retailers’ other collaboration tools.”

Microsoft Teams Integration Unites Store Associates

Integration with Microsoft Teams empowers the workforce to self-manage

their schedule and be proactive with upcoming changes they may need,

reducing absenteeism. Retailers can tap into JDA Workforce Management

through Microsoft Teams to easily connect and collaborate with managers

and coworkers through a unified platform via desktop or mobile.

Microsoft Teams brings together people, conversations and content built

into Office 365 and Microsoft’s global secure cloud. The latest version

of JDA Workforce Management leverages the Azure platform and by opening

up connectivity to Teams, customers can unite their teams across the

workforce in one place, to easily swap shifts, make time off requests

and more. This integration is made possible by JDA’s new Microsoft Azure-based

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, with an API-led architecture.

User Persona Enhancements to JDA Workforce Management

As continuous functionality is released based on user persona for JDA

Workforce Management (Mobile and desktop), the overall workforce is

becoming more efficient and empowered to make better decisions based on

changing information in real-time on their own mobile devices. This

reduces unnecessary costs and ultimately provides a better shopping

experience for customers. New mobile capabilities based on worker

persona – employee, site manager, or district manager is simple, elegant

and fits each users’ needs exactly. For example, employees can enter in

their time off requests and collaborate with their coworkers which give

them more autonomy at their fingertips and reduces associate turnover.

In addition, workers can post and swap shifts and receive scheduling

updates on their mobile device and access their schedule on the fly.

This reduces unplanned absences while increasing employee satisfaction.

JDA Named Best Workforce Management Solution for Retail in Latest

Nucleus Research WFM Value Matrix

Nucleus Research has once again called out JDA Workforce Management in

the Facilitator Quadrant of the 2019

Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix as the ideal

solution tailored for retail environments. Nucleus determined that JDA

Workforce Management scored highest among all vendors in usability,

where needs such as scheduling optimization, self-service, and tight

integration with JDA’s end-to-end SCM portfolio as well as non-JDA

sources.

Partner Ecosystem Expansion Includes Shyft and WorkJam

JDA continues to expand its partner ecosystem as part of its Autonomous

Supply Chain VisionTM to deliver customer value across the

end-to-end supply chain network. New partnerships include Shyft and

WorkJam.

In January, JDA

and Shyft announced their integration partnership to optimize

workforce scheduling for mobile devices. The joint solution connects

Shyft’s mobile-first workforce management app to JDA Workforce

Management. Customers are able to engage frontline workers on mobile and

strategically flex their workforce - while leveraging the robust

capabilities of an enterprise workforce management system. The JDA-Shyft

partnership progresses workforce management with new mobile capabilities

and supports a company’s ability to recruit and retain high-quality

employees in a competitive job market.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with JDA to present a new market

opportunity for customers in last-mile staffing,” said Brett

Patrontasch, CEO of Shyft. “Shyft’s mobile-first application enables

customers to broadcast extra shifts and voluntary time off opportunities

at scale to adjust staffing and react to ever-changing customer demand

in real time.”

In May, JDA

and WorkJam announced a partnership to empower employers to manage,

optimize, engage and evolve their front-line teams from both the top

down and the bottom up. Through the seamless integration of WorkJam and

JDA Workforce Management, not only will hourly employers be able to

create optimized schedules against advanced forecasting and workforce

management capabilities, they will also be able to close their

availability and coverage gap. Additionally, customers will be able to

leverage tools they need to deliver communications, micro-learning,

gamification and agile staffing — all while complying with ever-changing

labor regulations and union work rules.

Avis Budget Group, a leading global provider of mobility solutions, is

already using the powerful new integration to unleash the power of its

workforce. According to the Director of Workforce Planning for Avis

Budget Group, Phillip Chen, “When it comes to our front-line workforce,

we’ve come to rely on the powerful combination of WorkJam and JDA. Not

only are our managers enjoying the benefits of optimized labor via JDA

Workforce Management capabilities, but our employees love what WorkJam

brings such as communications, mobile access to punching, shift picking,

swapping, and shift bidding — ensuring we always have the customer

covered. We have found that a better employee experience means a better

customer experience.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA

(@JDASoftware) Empowers #Retail #Workforce with @MicrosoftTeams

Integration and More #FutureStores: http://bit.ly/2XnMHM9

