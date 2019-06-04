Azure-based JDA Workforce Management increases employee engagement
via new Microsoft Teams integration, persona-based enhancements and an
expanded partner ecosystem
SEATTLE & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., continues to address the challenges retailers
face in an ever-changing economy and a workforce that demands more
agility and autonomy. As evidence of this, JDA today announced new
capabilities in JDA®
Workforce Management including integration with Microsoft
Teams, persona-based enhancements for mobile users and an expanded
partner ecosystem including Shyft and WorkJam that empower the workforce
and increase engagement across mobility and enterprise platforms.
“As the gig economy grows, so does the importance of giving retailers
speed and agility in which to respond to their most strategic asset –
their workforce – with the powerful tools they need day-to-day to
communicate, plan their schedule and proactively address upcoming time
off needs. We continue to add new capabilities in JDA Workforce
Management portfolio to increase employee productivity and efficiency,”
said Jim Prewitt, group vice president, product management, JDA.
“Integration with Microsoft Teams is the latest proof point to our
partnership with Microsoft and the enhancements we continually are
making to JDA Workforce Management to align this solution with a
retailers’ other collaboration tools.”
Microsoft Teams Integration Unites Store Associates
Integration with Microsoft Teams empowers the workforce to self-manage
their schedule and be proactive with upcoming changes they may need,
reducing absenteeism. Retailers can tap into JDA Workforce Management
through Microsoft Teams to easily connect and collaborate with managers
and coworkers through a unified platform via desktop or mobile.
Microsoft Teams brings together people, conversations and content built
into Office 365 and Microsoft’s global secure cloud. The latest version
of JDA Workforce Management leverages the Azure platform and by opening
up connectivity to Teams, customers can unite their teams across the
workforce in one place, to easily swap shifts, make time off requests
and more. This integration is made possible by JDA’s new Microsoft Azure-based
Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, with an API-led architecture.
User Persona Enhancements to JDA Workforce Management
As continuous functionality is released based on user persona for JDA
Workforce Management (Mobile and desktop), the overall workforce is
becoming more efficient and empowered to make better decisions based on
changing information in real-time on their own mobile devices. This
reduces unnecessary costs and ultimately provides a better shopping
experience for customers. New mobile capabilities based on worker
persona – employee, site manager, or district manager is simple, elegant
and fits each users’ needs exactly. For example, employees can enter in
their time off requests and collaborate with their coworkers which give
them more autonomy at their fingertips and reduces associate turnover.
In addition, workers can post and swap shifts and receive scheduling
updates on their mobile device and access their schedule on the fly.
This reduces unplanned absences while increasing employee satisfaction.
JDA Named Best Workforce Management Solution for Retail in Latest
Nucleus Research WFM Value Matrix
Nucleus Research has once again called out JDA Workforce Management in
the Facilitator Quadrant of the 2019
Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix as the ideal
solution tailored for retail environments. Nucleus determined that JDA
Workforce Management scored highest among all vendors in usability,
where needs such as scheduling optimization, self-service, and tight
integration with JDA’s end-to-end SCM portfolio as well as non-JDA
sources.
Partner Ecosystem Expansion Includes Shyft and WorkJam
JDA continues to expand its partner ecosystem as part of its Autonomous
Supply Chain VisionTM to deliver customer value across the
end-to-end supply chain network. New partnerships include Shyft and
WorkJam.
In January, JDA
and Shyft announced their integration partnership to optimize
workforce scheduling for mobile devices. The joint solution connects
Shyft’s mobile-first workforce management app to JDA Workforce
Management. Customers are able to engage frontline workers on mobile and
strategically flex their workforce - while leveraging the robust
capabilities of an enterprise workforce management system. The JDA-Shyft
partnership progresses workforce management with new mobile capabilities
and supports a company’s ability to recruit and retain high-quality
employees in a competitive job market.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with JDA to present a new market
opportunity for customers in last-mile staffing,” said Brett
Patrontasch, CEO of Shyft. “Shyft’s mobile-first application enables
customers to broadcast extra shifts and voluntary time off opportunities
at scale to adjust staffing and react to ever-changing customer demand
in real time.”
In May, JDA
and WorkJam announced a partnership to empower employers to manage,
optimize, engage and evolve their front-line teams from both the top
down and the bottom up. Through the seamless integration of WorkJam and
JDA Workforce Management, not only will hourly employers be able to
create optimized schedules against advanced forecasting and workforce
management capabilities, they will also be able to close their
availability and coverage gap. Additionally, customers will be able to
leverage tools they need to deliver communications, micro-learning,
gamification and agile staffing — all while complying with ever-changing
labor regulations and union work rules.
Avis Budget Group, a leading global provider of mobility solutions, is
already using the powerful new integration to unleash the power of its
workforce. According to the Director of Workforce Planning for Avis
Budget Group, Phillip Chen, “When it comes to our front-line workforce,
we’ve come to rely on the powerful combination of WorkJam and JDA. Not
only are our managers enjoying the benefits of optimized labor via JDA
Workforce Management capabilities, but our employees love what WorkJam
brings such as communications, mobile access to punching, shift picking,
swapping, and shift bidding — ensuring we always have the customer
covered. We have found that a better employee experience means a better
customer experience.”
