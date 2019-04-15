The Intelligent Supply Chain Conference includes keynotes speakers
from leading brands Coca-Cola FEMSA, Microsoft and Starbucks, and
highlights real results from artificial intelligence use cases
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today unveiled the agenda for JDA
ICON – the Intelligent Supply Chain Conference, which will take
place May 7-10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Formerly called FOCUS, JDA’s
annual global customer conference, ICON
takes the best of FOCUS – the leading conference for savvy supply
chain and retail executives and up-levels it with an infusion of
innovation to help customers digitally transform their business,
increase competitive edge and positively impact the bottom line.
More than 2,000 delegates will attend ICON, which will include customer
presentations focused on real results achieved using artificial
intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA ICON is supported by
more than 50 partner sponsors, including Diamond sponsors Microsoft and
Panasonic, and platinum sponsors FourKites and Honeywell. Many of these
partners will demonstrate how they are leveraging JDA’s SCM Platform to
build additional business and technology capabilities that embrace and
extend JDA’s leading solutions portfolio using APIs.
“Delivering customer value is maniacal focus for JDA. As a testament to
this, at ICON this year we’ll have more than 100 sessions led by our
valued customers, including a number that will detail how they are
leveraging edge technologies like AI and ML to deliver real business
results and competitive advantage,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing
officer, JDA. “This is the first big customer conference in the U.S.
where we’ll welcome our colleagues from Blue
Yonder and their customers that are using AI, ML and the Cloud to
deliver amazing business results using our JDA®
Luminate SaaS portfolio. We look forward to hosting all of our
customers and partners in a few weeks!”
JDA ICON Keynotes - from Thrill Seekers to Leading Technologists
JDA ICON’s featured keynote is adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, the only
blind person to ever scale the seven tallest summits in the world, and
one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. JDA ICON customer speakers
include Eugenio Dominguez Landa, Director, KOF Logistic Services at Coca-Cola
FEMSA; Tyler Carter, Vice President of Technology at Starbucks;
and Çaglayan Arkan, Global Lead, Manufacturing & Resources Industry, Microsoft.
These keynote speakers will be joined by JDA CEO Girish Rishi, Chief
Development Officer Desikan Madhavanur and Blue Yonder founder Dr.
Michael Feindt and featured Blue Yonder retailer Orsay, who will dive
into how AI and ML are helping them transform their business results.
250+ Content-Rich Tracks Span JDA’s Solutions Across Planning,
Execution and Retail
ICON will explore how technology like AI and ML are fundamentally
changing the way customers shop and do business - saving resources while
fueling faster, more intelligent decision-making. ICON marries best
practices and real-life examples with the future of supply chain,
harnessing the power of the intelligent edge in addressing planning,
retail and execution challenges. More than 70
Special Interest Group (SIG) meetings also give customers the
opportunity to provide input on product direction and meet with
individual product directors to exchange ideas and ask questions on the
products they use.
Get a Glimpse into the Future Autonomous Supply Chain™
This year’s Innovation Zone will demonstrate how companies can start to
run their supply chains and retail environments more autonomously using
applications like JDA®
Luminate™ Control Tower to better predict and prevent disruptions
across JDA’s supply chain planning, execution, retail solutions
portfolio. Attendees will learn how to digitally transform product
delivery, optimize forecasts, inventory and pricing, and create more
seamless customer experiences from end-to-end.
JDA ICON Preceded by Supply Chain Industry’s First Developers
Conference – JDA DEVCON
For the first time, JDA will host its first-ever developers conference
one day before ICON begins, on May 6, 2019. JDA
DEVCON will give developers, engineers and coders an opportunity to
learn about JDA’s APIs and applications in a one-day immersive
conference experience. With 250+ attendees in addition to the 2,000 ICON
attendees, DEVCON will provide a hands-on look at JDA’s new
AI-powered Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform which enables
customers as well as application development and technology partners to
create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions for the first
time.
Ryan Lowdermilk, Product Technical Specialist with Microsoft, and
Manan Sanghvi, a Principal Solutions Engineer at MuleSoft, will
be DEVCON’s featured speakers. Attendees will get a first-hand look at
JDA’s new
AI-powered
Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, learn what the key
considerations are for JDA with Microsoft Azure as a development
platform, and understand how data science, ML and AI play into equation.
With hands-on with workshop sessions on JDA’s Luminate and supply chain
execution portfolios, this is a unique developer’s event not to be
missed.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply Chain™ by connecting its cognitive SaaS
solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery -
with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict
and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver
outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands
include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods
companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan
to deliver. www.jda.com
