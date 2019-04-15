The Intelligent Supply Chain Conference includes keynotes speakers

from leading brands Coca-Cola FEMSA, Microsoft and Starbucks, and

highlights real results from artificial intelligence use cases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today unveiled the agenda for JDA

ICON – the Intelligent Supply Chain Conference, which will take

place May 7-10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Formerly called FOCUS, JDA’s

annual global customer conference, ICON

takes the best of FOCUS – the leading conference for savvy supply

chain and retail executives and up-levels it with an infusion of

innovation to help customers digitally transform their business,

increase competitive edge and positively impact the bottom line.

More than 2,000 delegates will attend ICON, which will include customer

presentations focused on real results achieved using artificial

intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA ICON is supported by

more than 50 partner sponsors, including Diamond sponsors Microsoft and

Panasonic, and platinum sponsors FourKites and Honeywell. Many of these

partners will demonstrate how they are leveraging JDA’s SCM Platform to

build additional business and technology capabilities that embrace and

extend JDA’s leading solutions portfolio using APIs.

“Delivering customer value is maniacal focus for JDA. As a testament to

this, at ICON this year we’ll have more than 100 sessions led by our

valued customers, including a number that will detail how they are

leveraging edge technologies like AI and ML to deliver real business

results and competitive advantage,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing

officer, JDA. “This is the first big customer conference in the U.S.

where we’ll welcome our colleagues from Blue

Yonder and their customers that are using AI, ML and the Cloud to

deliver amazing business results using our JDA®

Luminate SaaS portfolio. We look forward to hosting all of our

customers and partners in a few weeks!”

JDA ICON Keynotes - from Thrill Seekers to Leading Technologists

JDA ICON’s featured keynote is adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, the only

blind person to ever scale the seven tallest summits in the world, and

one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. JDA ICON customer speakers

include Eugenio Dominguez Landa, Director, KOF Logistic Services at Coca-Cola

FEMSA; Tyler Carter, Vice President of Technology at Starbucks;

and Çaglayan Arkan, Global Lead, Manufacturing & Resources Industry, Microsoft.

These keynote speakers will be joined by JDA CEO Girish Rishi, Chief

Development Officer Desikan Madhavanur and Blue Yonder founder Dr.

Michael Feindt and featured Blue Yonder retailer Orsay, who will dive

into how AI and ML are helping them transform their business results.

250+ Content-Rich Tracks Span JDA’s Solutions Across Planning,

Execution and Retail

ICON will explore how technology like AI and ML are fundamentally

changing the way customers shop and do business - saving resources while

fueling faster, more intelligent decision-making. ICON marries best

practices and real-life examples with the future of supply chain,

harnessing the power of the intelligent edge in addressing planning,

retail and execution challenges. More than 70

Special Interest Group (SIG) meetings also give customers the

opportunity to provide input on product direction and meet with

individual product directors to exchange ideas and ask questions on the

products they use.

Get a Glimpse into the Future Autonomous Supply Chain™

This year’s Innovation Zone will demonstrate how companies can start to

run their supply chains and retail environments more autonomously using

applications like JDA®

Luminate™ Control Tower to better predict and prevent disruptions

across JDA’s supply chain planning, execution, retail solutions

portfolio. Attendees will learn how to digitally transform product

delivery, optimize forecasts, inventory and pricing, and create more

seamless customer experiences from end-to-end.

JDA ICON Preceded by Supply Chain Industry’s First Developers

Conference – JDA DEVCON

For the first time, JDA will host its first-ever developers conference

one day before ICON begins, on May 6, 2019. JDA

DEVCON will give developers, engineers and coders an opportunity to

learn about JDA’s APIs and applications in a one-day immersive

conference experience. With 250+ attendees in addition to the 2,000 ICON

attendees, DEVCON will provide a hands-on look at JDA’s new

AI-powered Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform which enables

customers as well as application development and technology partners to

create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions for the first

time.

Ryan Lowdermilk, Product Technical Specialist with Microsoft, and

Manan Sanghvi, a Principal Solutions Engineer at MuleSoft, will

be DEVCON’s featured speakers. Attendees will get a first-hand look at

JDA’s new

AI-powered

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, learn what the key

considerations are for JDA with Microsoft Azure as a development

platform, and understand how data science, ML and AI play into equation.

With hands-on with workshop sessions on JDA’s Luminate and supply chain

execution portfolios, this is a unique developer’s event not to be

missed.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply Chain™ by connecting its cognitive SaaS

solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery -

with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict

and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver

outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands

include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods

companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan

to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

