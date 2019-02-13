The next step in its Autonomous Supply Chain vision accelerates

customers’ and partners’ ability to build applications on top of JDA’s

end-to-end supply chain platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its quest towards delivering an Autonomous Supply Chain™, JDA

Software, Inc., today announced the next step towards this

vision; opening up its end-to-end supply chain portfolio as a

development platform. JDA’s

AI-powered Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform will uniquely

enable customers as well as application development and technology

partners to create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions

for the first time.

“Less than a year ago, I told our customers at our annual conference

that we would become a supply chain platform company and demonstrate

these capabilities at our first-ever developers conference in 2019,”

said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “We are officially

making this a reality three-fold: with the unveiling of this new

platform; by launching our first developers conference, DEVCON

2019; and by deepening our roots with key ecosystem partners to

influence how customers build and deploy our solutions across their

organization.”

JDA SCM Platform Leverages Award-Winning AI from Blue Yonder

Bringing

the power of digital assets such as sensor and streaming data (both

internally and externally) – as well as industry-leading artificial

intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) from Blue Yonder – on one open

platform will greatly enhance customers’ business decisions and unify

vast and complex supply chains. With JDA’s SCM Platform, customers can

tap into the award-winning

JDA

Luminate® Control Tower as the network visibility backbone. Luminate

Control Tower allows companies to see, interpret and act on real-time

information from the entire digital ecosystem, sensing unexpected events

across the extended supply chain and orchestrating corrective action

with ML-based prescriptive guidance.

“With its enterprise capabilities and intelligence-driven design, the

JDA SCM platform is the ideal match for Microsoft Azure,” said Scott

Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud + AI division.

“Azure’s enterprise-proven flexibility, reliability and scale, along

with its enterprise AI capabilities, make it the most optimal foundation

for JDA’s development platform and services. Together, Azure and JDA’s

SCM Platform provide our mutual customers a powerful combination to

drive digital transformation across their businesses.”

With an intelligent and efficient API-led architecture powered by

MuleSoft, customers can solve their most complex challenges from

planning to execution, while more easily leveraging the power of AI/ML

and optimization. JDA’s SCM Platform and ecosystem is first-of-its-kind

and runs on Microsoft Azure, providing the battle-tested scalability,

maturity, AI/ML technology and security needed to satisfy the largest

companies in the world.

“To create an Autonomous Supply Chain, a supply chain platform is

essential. By infusing JDA’s SCM platform with award-winning AI and ML

technology, we will empower our customer and partner community to create

cutting-edge applications on top of our platform, bringing in critical

sensor and streaming data as well as other rich data sources to put

real-time, actionable and probabilistic decision-making into the hands

of our customers,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer,

JDA. “Our AI-powered SCM Platform and API architecture will accelerate

our rate of innovation and give our customers a way to build their own

robust applications and extensions, using the same services that power

JDA’s applications, for the first time.”

Hyper-scalable, Services-oriented Architecture Designed to Leverage

and Extend JDA’s Partner Ecosystem

The JDA SCM Platform enables

customers to connect their core enterprise and SaaS-based applications

together, and unites planning, execution and delivery capabilities from

end-to-end. Based on Microsoft Azure, the platform provides

hyper-scalable, robust and reliable services, supporting ingestion,

harvesting, validation and sharing of supply chain digital assets. The

JDA SCM Platform also unifies rich internal and external data from

applications, development and technology partners such as dunnhumby,

FourKites, and Zebra Technologies, along with Big Data and Social, News,

Events and Weather (SNEW) sources. By uniting a customer’s supply chain

digital assets together, customers can consume, enhance, supplement,

mine and analyze rich datasets to detect previously unseen insights

across their supply chain network that inform smarter, more actionable

AI/ML-based decisions.

Intelligence Powered by JDA Luminate AI/ML Portfolio

The

intelligence within the JDA SCM Platform enables the JDA®

Luminate portfolio, powered by Blue Yonder. By combining the power

of distributed computing with flexible APIs and state-of-the-art

scalable ML-based algorithms, the JDA Supply Chain Platform is the next

step towards the autonomous supply chain for customers.

To introduce this new supply chain platform approach, JDA is hosting its

first developers conference – DEVCON

2019 – on May 6, 2019, one day ahead of its annual customer

conference, JDA ICON, held May 7-10, in Dallas. DEVCON will host

developers for a one-day, immersive software development event

consisting of hands-on workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and

networking events. DEVCON speakers include Ryan Lowdermilk, Product

Technical Specialist at Microsoft and Manan Sanghvi is a Principal

Solutions Engineer at MuleSoft.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader

in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply

chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail,

manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply

Chain™ by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end -

across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner

ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand,

transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer

experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100

retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top

10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Statements regarding product performance should be considered a

guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration,

process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative

can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise

warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

