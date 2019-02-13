The next step in its Autonomous Supply Chain vision accelerates
customers’ and partners’ ability to build applications on top of JDA’s
end-to-end supply chain platform
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its quest towards delivering an Autonomous Supply Chain™, JDA
Software, Inc., today announced the next step towards this
vision; opening up its end-to-end supply chain portfolio as a
development platform. JDA’s
AI-powered Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform will uniquely
enable customers as well as application development and technology
partners to create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions
for the first time.
“Less than a year ago, I told our customers at our annual conference
that we would become a supply chain platform company and demonstrate
these capabilities at our first-ever developers conference in 2019,”
said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “We are officially
making this a reality three-fold: with the unveiling of this new
platform; by launching our first developers conference, DEVCON
2019; and by deepening our roots with key ecosystem partners to
influence how customers build and deploy our solutions across their
organization.”
JDA SCM Platform Leverages Award-Winning AI from Blue Yonder
Bringing
the power of digital assets such as sensor and streaming data (both
internally and externally) – as well as industry-leading artificial
intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) from Blue Yonder – on one open
platform will greatly enhance customers’ business decisions and unify
vast and complex supply chains. With JDA’s SCM Platform, customers can
tap into the award-winning
Luminate® Control Tower as the network visibility backbone. Luminate
Control Tower allows companies to see, interpret and act on real-time
information from the entire digital ecosystem, sensing unexpected events
across the extended supply chain and orchestrating corrective action
with ML-based prescriptive guidance.
“With its enterprise capabilities and intelligence-driven design, the
JDA SCM platform is the ideal match for Microsoft Azure,” said Scott
Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud + AI division.
“Azure’s enterprise-proven flexibility, reliability and scale, along
with its enterprise AI capabilities, make it the most optimal foundation
for JDA’s development platform and services. Together, Azure and JDA’s
SCM Platform provide our mutual customers a powerful combination to
drive digital transformation across their businesses.”
With an intelligent and efficient API-led architecture powered by
MuleSoft, customers can solve their most complex challenges from
planning to execution, while more easily leveraging the power of AI/ML
and optimization. JDA’s SCM Platform and ecosystem is first-of-its-kind
and runs on Microsoft Azure, providing the battle-tested scalability,
maturity, AI/ML technology and security needed to satisfy the largest
companies in the world.
“To create an Autonomous Supply Chain, a supply chain platform is
essential. By infusing JDA’s SCM platform with award-winning AI and ML
technology, we will empower our customer and partner community to create
cutting-edge applications on top of our platform, bringing in critical
sensor and streaming data as well as other rich data sources to put
real-time, actionable and probabilistic decision-making into the hands
of our customers,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer,
JDA. “Our AI-powered SCM Platform and API architecture will accelerate
our rate of innovation and give our customers a way to build their own
robust applications and extensions, using the same services that power
JDA’s applications, for the first time.”
Hyper-scalable, Services-oriented Architecture Designed to Leverage
and Extend JDA’s Partner Ecosystem
The JDA SCM Platform enables
customers to connect their core enterprise and SaaS-based applications
together, and unites planning, execution and delivery capabilities from
end-to-end. Based on Microsoft Azure, the platform provides
hyper-scalable, robust and reliable services, supporting ingestion,
harvesting, validation and sharing of supply chain digital assets. The
JDA SCM Platform also unifies rich internal and external data from
applications, development and technology partners such as dunnhumby,
FourKites, and Zebra Technologies, along with Big Data and Social, News,
Events and Weather (SNEW) sources. By uniting a customer’s supply chain
digital assets together, customers can consume, enhance, supplement,
mine and analyze rich datasets to detect previously unseen insights
across their supply chain network that inform smarter, more actionable
AI/ML-based decisions.
Intelligence Powered by JDA Luminate AI/ML Portfolio
The
intelligence within the JDA SCM Platform enables the JDA®
Luminate portfolio, powered by Blue Yonder. By combining the power
of distributed computing with flexible APIs and state-of-the-art
scalable ML-based algorithms, the JDA Supply Chain Platform is the next
step towards the autonomous supply chain for customers.
To introduce this new supply chain platform approach, JDA is hosting its
first developers conference – DEVCON
2019 – on May 6, 2019, one day ahead of its annual customer
conference, JDA ICON, held May 7-10, in Dallas. DEVCON will host
developers for a one-day, immersive software development event
consisting of hands-on workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and
networking events. DEVCON speakers include Ryan Lowdermilk, Product
Technical Specialist at Microsoft and Manan Sanghvi is a Principal
Solutions Engineer at MuleSoft.
Additional Resources:
Learn more about the JDA
SCM Platform here
Learn more about JDA
SaaS on Microsoft Azure here
Learn more and apply
for complimentary attendance to DEVCON 2019
Luminate Control Tower was recently recognized as an Appealie
Award winner for Overall SaaS Platform
Tweet this: JDA
Introduces Industry’s First #SupplyChain Management Platform:
