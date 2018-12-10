Now generally available, one-of-a-kind JDA Luminate Control Tower

leverages machine learning to uniquely predict and prevent disruptions,

enabling prescriptive corrective actions before they occur

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. today announced the general availability of its

flagship leading-edge technology – JDA®

Luminate™ Control Tower – a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution

that serves as an end-to-end crisis control center allowing companies to

see, interpret, and act on real-time information from the entire supply

chain and extended third-party digital ecosystem. This allows companies

to sense unexpected events across their cross-enterprise supply chains,

identify the potential impact of actual and potential disruptions or

demand changes, and prescribing recommended corrective action with

machine learning (ML)-based guidance.

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, is the first

customer to go live on JDA Luminate Control Tower, in an impressive five

months. Electrolux plans to roll-out the solution globally throughout

2019 to tap into the solution’s powerful predictive and prescriptive

capabilities.

“We are pleased with how quickly we were able to pilot JDA Luminate

Control Tower as a part of our digital supply chain strategy,” said

Johan Martinsson, Global IT Digital Operations Lead at Electrolux.

“Being able to have full visibility of our supply chain, as well as

prescriptive and predictive recommendations that alerts us to any

potential disruption will help us to ensuring a smooth, agile and

responsive supply chain.”

JDA Luminate Control Tower powers the “crisis control center” for

today’s global supply chains

Microsoft Azure-based JDA Luminate Control Tower uniquely provides three

key capabilities to power the crisis control center for today’s global

supply chains - real-time visibility across the digital partner

ecosystem, a collaborative and connected platform, and prescriptive

recommendations - supporting more intelligent scenario planning and

profitable responses, leading to improved service, increased revenue and

lower cost to serve. JDA Luminate Control Tower conducts what-if

analysis for different resolution options, then recommends or executes

optimal courses of action that balance short-term demands with long-term

strategic goals.

JDA Luminate Control Tower is the only solution in the market that

consumes internal and external digital signals – such as social media,

news, events, weather and IoT – from the digital ecosystem, including

distributors, suppliers and partners. By capturing and analyzing data

feeds from the digital edge, companies will gain a greater understanding

of consumer sentiment, supply conditions, demand insights and any

correlation to demand fluctuations. These capabilities enable planners

to predict the estimated time of arrival (ETA) for deliveries based on

real-time updates on weather, traffic, congestion, etc., as well as

identify accurate inventory positions based on delivery ETAs.

JDA named a leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Matrix report

As further validation, Nucleus Research recently named JDA a leader in

its ‘Control

Tower Technology Value Matrix 2018’ report, published in November,

noting ‘JDA’s strategic goal is to deliver an autonomous supply chain

that relies on visibility as its foundation but adds predictive and

prescriptive analytics as well as leveraging context-sensitive

self-learning capabilities that help orchestrate the supply chain from

end-to-end…Nucleus expects JDA to further push the boundaries on the

visibility and control that customers can realize.’

“We are proud to officially unveil JDA Luminate Control Tower as the

flagship technology that underscores our Luminate portfolio, a solution

we have brought to market over the last year, working closely with

select key customers for proof-of-concept deployments that are reaping

benefits such as increased planner efficiency by as much as 60 percent

and reduced logistics expenses by up to 30 percent,” said Desikan

Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “JDA Luminate Control Tower

is a powerful, innovative nerve center that will change the game for our

customers, leveraging ML to predict and combat future supply chain

disruptions for the first time.”

JDA Luminate Control Tower anchors the JDA® Luminate™ family of

solutions, which extends and enhances JDA’s product portfolio, and is

built on a cognitive, real-time, connected platform that embraces

digital-edge technologies such as SaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT),

artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and cross-platform

integration. Learn

more here.

JDA is highlighting JDA Luminate Control Tower at the NRF

BIG Show in New York, January 13-15, 2019 in booth 3037.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA

Luminate Control Tower Predicts and Prevents Supply Chain Disruptions;

@Electrolux goes live in 5 months: http://bit.ly/2AV99m3

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

Statements regarding product performance should be considered a

guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration,

process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative

can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise

warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles