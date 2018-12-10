Now generally available, one-of-a-kind JDA Luminate Control Tower
leverages machine learning to uniquely predict and prevent disruptions,
enabling prescriptive corrective actions before they occur
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. today announced the general availability of its
flagship leading-edge technology – JDA®
Luminate™ Control Tower – a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution
that serves as an end-to-end crisis control center allowing companies to
see, interpret, and act on real-time information from the entire supply
chain and extended third-party digital ecosystem. This allows companies
to sense unexpected events across their cross-enterprise supply chains,
identify the potential impact of actual and potential disruptions or
demand changes, and prescribing recommended corrective action with
machine learning (ML)-based guidance.
Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, is the first
customer to go live on JDA Luminate Control Tower, in an impressive five
months. Electrolux plans to roll-out the solution globally throughout
2019 to tap into the solution’s powerful predictive and prescriptive
capabilities.
“We are pleased with how quickly we were able to pilot JDA Luminate
Control Tower as a part of our digital supply chain strategy,” said
Johan Martinsson, Global IT Digital Operations Lead at Electrolux.
“Being able to have full visibility of our supply chain, as well as
prescriptive and predictive recommendations that alerts us to any
potential disruption will help us to ensuring a smooth, agile and
responsive supply chain.”
JDA Luminate Control Tower powers the “crisis control center” for
today’s global supply chains
Microsoft Azure-based JDA Luminate Control Tower uniquely provides three
key capabilities to power the crisis control center for today’s global
supply chains - real-time visibility across the digital partner
ecosystem, a collaborative and connected platform, and prescriptive
recommendations - supporting more intelligent scenario planning and
profitable responses, leading to improved service, increased revenue and
lower cost to serve. JDA Luminate Control Tower conducts what-if
analysis for different resolution options, then recommends or executes
optimal courses of action that balance short-term demands with long-term
strategic goals.
JDA Luminate Control Tower is the only solution in the market that
consumes internal and external digital signals – such as social media,
news, events, weather and IoT – from the digital ecosystem, including
distributors, suppliers and partners. By capturing and analyzing data
feeds from the digital edge, companies will gain a greater understanding
of consumer sentiment, supply conditions, demand insights and any
correlation to demand fluctuations. These capabilities enable planners
to predict the estimated time of arrival (ETA) for deliveries based on
real-time updates on weather, traffic, congestion, etc., as well as
identify accurate inventory positions based on delivery ETAs.
JDA named a leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Matrix report
As further validation, Nucleus Research recently named JDA a leader in
its ‘Control
Tower Technology Value Matrix 2018’ report, published in November,
noting ‘JDA’s strategic goal is to deliver an autonomous supply chain
that relies on visibility as its foundation but adds predictive and
prescriptive analytics as well as leveraging context-sensitive
self-learning capabilities that help orchestrate the supply chain from
end-to-end…Nucleus expects JDA to further push the boundaries on the
visibility and control that customers can realize.’
“We are proud to officially unveil JDA Luminate Control Tower as the
flagship technology that underscores our Luminate portfolio, a solution
we have brought to market over the last year, working closely with
select key customers for proof-of-concept deployments that are reaping
benefits such as increased planner efficiency by as much as 60 percent
and reduced logistics expenses by up to 30 percent,” said Desikan
Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “JDA Luminate Control Tower
is a powerful, innovative nerve center that will change the game for our
customers, leveraging ML to predict and combat future supply chain
disruptions for the first time.”
JDA Luminate Control Tower anchors the JDA® Luminate™ family of
solutions, which extends and enhances JDA’s product portfolio, and is
built on a cognitive, real-time, connected platform that embraces
digital-edge technologies such as SaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT),
artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and cross-platform
integration. Learn
more here.
JDA is highlighting JDA Luminate Control Tower at the NRF
BIG Show in New York, January 13-15, 2019 in booth 3037.
Additional Resources:
Read the Nucleus
Research ‘Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2018’ report
Make plans to stop
by JDA’s booth at NRF in January 2019, learn more!
Learn more about Luminate
Control Tower
Watch
this video detailing the JDA Luminate portfolio
Sense
and Respond to the Unpredictable: learn more!
Tweet this: JDA
Luminate Control Tower Predicts and Prevents Supply Chain Disruptions;
@Electrolux goes live in 5 months: http://bit.ly/2AV99m3
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
YouTube:
Statements regarding product performance should be considered a
guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration,
process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative
can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise
warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com