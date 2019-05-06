Microsoft Azure-based tasking engine extends and enhances JDA

Warehouse Management

DALLAS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA ICON 2019 – May 7, 2019 – Mounting supply chain service

levels mean nonstop changes in staffing levels, inventory positioning,

equipment and travel distances. That’s why JDA

Software, Inc., has introduced machine learning (ML)-driven Luminate

Warehouse Tasking, part of the JDA®

Luminate™ Logistics family of solutions, which extends and enhances

JDA® Warehouse Management and other warehouse management systems (WMS).

This native SaaS add-on solution built on Microsoft Azure intelligently

optimizes tasks in near real-time using powerful ML algorithms to

improve efficiency across the warehouse, delivering more value to even

the most complex global supply chains.

“Maintaining the highest level of efficiency and the lowest cost of

operations is always a challenge in today’s fast-paced environment.

Luminate Warehouse Tasking starts with the end in mind by determining

what tasks are most important to the bottom line and escalates those

over lesser priority tasks, bringing the power of ML to warehouse

operations,” said Scott Zickert, group vice president, product

management, JDA. “Luminate Warehouse Tasking is a powerful new

capability that exemplifies the innovation being developed across the

Luminate portfolio that extends and enhances JDA’s core solutions,

preparing our customers for the transformative technologies that will

make the Autonomous Supply Chain a reality.”

Luminate Warehouse Tasking solves the problem of peaks and valleys in

labor utilization that come from traditional wave operations. JDA’s

optimized tasking capabilities use ML algorithms to focus labor on

priorities for timely shipments at reduced costs, even with aggressive

service levels. Tasks are de-escalated and escalated and prioritized

based on due date, starting with the end date in mind to meet more

aggressive service level expectations, while reducing costs. Optimized

tasking also enables the labor force to be focused on the most important

task at any given time, helping customers maintain a loyal, skilled

labor force in a competitive market.

Key capabilities in Luminate Warehouse Tasking include:



  • Continuous, near real-time task optimization


  • Task prioritization based on travel times, due times and real-time
    resource location


  • Dynamic task prioritization based on due times and locations, reducing
    travel times between tasks


  • Smart appointment scheduling, dock scheduling and yard management
    capabilities enable customers to deliver on time and in full


  • Value through visualization: side-by-side comparison of current and
    optimized plan via dashboard


  • Easy to pilot and seamlessly onboard accelerating time-to-value


  • Ability to tie replenishments to picking, offering a smooth and
    efficient workflow

