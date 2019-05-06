Microsoft Azure-based tasking engine extends and enhances JDA
Warehouse Management
DALLAS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA ICON 2019 – May 7, 2019 – Mounting supply chain service
levels mean nonstop changes in staffing levels, inventory positioning,
equipment and travel distances. That’s why JDA
Software, Inc., has introduced machine learning (ML)-driven Luminate
Warehouse Tasking, part of the JDA®
Luminate™ Logistics family of solutions, which extends and enhances
JDA® Warehouse Management and other warehouse management systems (WMS).
This native SaaS add-on solution built on Microsoft Azure intelligently
optimizes tasks in near real-time using powerful ML algorithms to
improve efficiency across the warehouse, delivering more value to even
the most complex global supply chains.
“Maintaining the highest level of efficiency and the lowest cost of
operations is always a challenge in today’s fast-paced environment.
Luminate Warehouse Tasking starts with the end in mind by determining
what tasks are most important to the bottom line and escalates those
over lesser priority tasks, bringing the power of ML to warehouse
operations,” said Scott Zickert, group vice president, product
management, JDA. “Luminate Warehouse Tasking is a powerful new
capability that exemplifies the innovation being developed across the
Luminate portfolio that extends and enhances JDA’s core solutions,
preparing our customers for the transformative technologies that will
make the Autonomous Supply Chain a reality.”
Luminate Warehouse Tasking solves the problem of peaks and valleys in
labor utilization that come from traditional wave operations. JDA’s
optimized tasking capabilities use ML algorithms to focus labor on
priorities for timely shipments at reduced costs, even with aggressive
service levels. Tasks are de-escalated and escalated and prioritized
based on due date, starting with the end date in mind to meet more
aggressive service level expectations, while reducing costs. Optimized
tasking also enables the labor force to be focused on the most important
task at any given time, helping customers maintain a loyal, skilled
labor force in a competitive market.
Key capabilities in Luminate Warehouse Tasking include:
Continuous, near real-time task optimization
Task prioritization based on travel times, due times and real-time
resource location
Dynamic task prioritization based on due times and locations, reducing
travel times between tasks
Smart appointment scheduling, dock scheduling and yard management
capabilities enable customers to deliver on time and in full
Value through visualization: side-by-side comparison of current and
optimized plan via dashboard
Easy to pilot and seamlessly onboard accelerating time-to-value
Ability to tie replenishments to picking, offering a smooth and
efficient workflow
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
