JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking module automatically prioritizes the most
important tasks first, driving a lift in customer satisfaction and
affinity sales and letting stores return to their role as merchants
NEW YORK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRF Big Show-- An optimal, customer-first in-store retail
experience is the cornerstone for many retailers looking to gain
competitive advantage within brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of
e-commerce. Today, JDA
Software, Inc., launched new collaborative capabilities within
its LuminateTM
Store Optimizer SaaS solution that prioritize the most important
tasks or objectives first, making it easier than ever to respond to
rapidly changing business challenges.
JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking capability optimizes projects and tasks
between retailers’ headquarters and stores, helping corporate employees
collaborate and improve communication. Dynamic Tasking serves as a
budget-aware planning and optimization tool that integrates with
retailers’ existing systems, combining human and IoT sensor derived
tasks combined with advanced analytics and business process improvement.
By optimizing tasks to achieve corporate objectives, store associates
and teams are kept on task, on schedule and on budget – paramount to a
seamless in-store shopping experience. The Dynamic Tasking component is
now available within JDA Luminate Store Optimizer, which turns real-time
data into actionable insights to improve inventory and labor management,
increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.
“The store experience continues to be an important part of the shopper’s
journey. A poor store experience can damage customer loyalty across the
brand. Luminate Store Optimizer can significantly enhance the customer
experience, acting as a store manager’s digital assistant, constantly
evaluating priorities across the store. Dynamic Tasking adds a new level
of collaborative capabilities that intelligently directs store
associates to the most important task at any time, streamlining
processes while enhancing the in-store experience,” said Jim Prewitt,
group vice president, product management JDA. “By empowering store
associates on the front lines with customers on the floor, retailers
will see a lift not only in service and satisfaction levels, but in
sales, as associates will spend more time with shoppers, and less time
working on back-end store issues.”
Store Optimizer helps increase sales, margins and customer
satisfaction by optimizing tasks, both corporate -driven and intra-day.
By providing visibility into inventory, identifying out of stocks and
assigning replenishment tasks, Luminate Store Optimizer reduces lost
sales and improves the customer experience.
To learn more about Luminate Store Optimizer and the new Dynamic Tasking
capability, stop by stop
by JDA booth #3037 at the NRF Big Show in New York this week, to see
all of the JDA
Luminate Retail solutions in action.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Statements regarding product performance should be considered a
guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration,
process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative
can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise
warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
