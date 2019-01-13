JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking module automatically prioritizes the most

important tasks first, driving a lift in customer satisfaction and

affinity sales and letting stores return to their role as merchants

NEW YORK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRF Big Show-- An optimal, customer-first in-store retail

experience is the cornerstone for many retailers looking to gain

competitive advantage within brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of

e-commerce. Today, JDA

Software, Inc., launched new collaborative capabilities within

its LuminateTM

Store Optimizer SaaS solution that prioritize the most important

tasks or objectives first, making it easier than ever to respond to

rapidly changing business challenges.

JDA’s new Dynamic Tasking capability optimizes projects and tasks

between retailers’ headquarters and stores, helping corporate employees

collaborate and improve communication. Dynamic Tasking serves as a

budget-aware planning and optimization tool that integrates with

retailers’ existing systems, combining human and IoT sensor derived

tasks combined with advanced analytics and business process improvement.

By optimizing tasks to achieve corporate objectives, store associates

and teams are kept on task, on schedule and on budget – paramount to a

seamless in-store shopping experience. The Dynamic Tasking component is

now available within JDA Luminate Store Optimizer, which turns real-time

data into actionable insights to improve inventory and labor management,

increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

“The store experience continues to be an important part of the shopper’s

journey. A poor store experience can damage customer loyalty across the

brand. Luminate Store Optimizer can significantly enhance the customer

experience, acting as a store manager’s digital assistant, constantly

evaluating priorities across the store. Dynamic Tasking adds a new level

of collaborative capabilities that intelligently directs store

associates to the most important task at any time, streamlining

processes while enhancing the in-store experience,” said Jim Prewitt,

group vice president, product management JDA. “By empowering store

associates on the front lines with customers on the floor, retailers

will see a lift not only in service and satisfaction levels, but in

sales, as associates will spend more time with shoppers, and less time

working on back-end store issues.”

Luminate

Store Optimizer helps increase sales, margins and customer

satisfaction by optimizing tasks, both corporate -driven and intra-day.

By providing visibility into inventory, identifying out of stocks and

assigning replenishment tasks, Luminate Store Optimizer reduces lost

sales and improves the customer experience.

To learn more about Luminate Store Optimizer and the new Dynamic Tasking

capability, stop by stop

by JDA booth #3037 at the NRF Big Show in New York this week, to see

all of the JDA

Luminate Retail solutions in action.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Statements regarding product performance should be considered a

guideline based on certain use cases including product configuration,

process design and customer set ups, which your JDA sales representative

can discuss with you. JDA makes no commitment or otherwise

warrants that the product will perform according to these statements.

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

