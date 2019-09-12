Az Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ recognize JDA for its ‘Sonoran Spirit’ inspired workplace culture, philanthropy efforts, and flourishing associate engagement
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fourth year in a row, JDA Software, Inc. has been named a Most Admired Company in Arizona by Az Business magazine, which recognizes companies that excel in five key areas of Workplace Culture, Leadership Excellence, Corporate and Social Responsibility, Customer Opinion and Innovation.
JDA has again been named to this superior listing for its workplace culture, which centers on its core values of Results, Relentless and Teamwork and a spirit of strength through diversity proliferated across the company, both internally and externally. JDA’s diverse team spanning countries and cultures, plus its commitment to drive relentless learning and innovation for associates to realize their full potential, has contributed to JDA’s consistent growth and profitability while attracting and retaining top talent.
“JDA’s global associates built this culture and winning this award for the fourth time consecutively is a true testament to how strong that culture has become,” said Nathalie Carruthers, executive vice president, chief human resources officer, JDA. “Working in a global business environment can be unforgiving, but we continually adapt, grow, thrive and help each other and our customers do the same. Our commitment to lifelong learning, respectful collaboration, operating with integrity and always putting people at the center of everything we do earned JDA this award, and we are so proud to be recognized.”
An Arizona-based company, JDA actively encourages its associates to embrace a ‘Sonoran Spirit’ which is defined by grit and based on the premise that, much like the Sonoran Desert, JDA is made up of a diverse team with varied backgrounds shaping their connections to customers, partners and each other on their collective journeys to building a better world. This is the bedrock of the company, a strong foundation consisting of six strategic pillars – Values, Vision, Strategy, Framework, Priorities and Culture – that unite all JDA associates to drive success, profitability and growth for the company and its more than 4,000 customers.
JDA counts 400+ associates locally at its headquarters in Scottsdale and more than 5,000 globally. Following its acquisition of Blue Yonder in 2018, JDA gained more than 70 data scientists who focused on innovation and digital edge technologies, allowing JDA to infuse leading artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into its end-to-end portfolio. In February 2019, JDA introduced the industry’s first supply chain management platform, which enables customers, application development, and technology partners to create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions.
With a culture based on collaboration and respect, JDA is dedicated to promoting an inclusive atmosphere that fosters innovation, encourages creativity and supports personal and professional growth. JDA prides itself on encouraging associates’ success and enrichment, while fostering teamwork as a critical component to excel. JDA is also a champion of educating the next generation of supply chain technologists and developing high-potential women. For example, for the past two years JDA has sponsored a “social justice hackathon” for junior high girls in the Creighton School District in which students are challenged to identify problems in their community and develop mobile app prototypes to solve them. In addition, JDA supports this initiative internally with its “Winning Leadership” program, which highlights JDA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and its Wednesdays for Women blog series.
“This is the most comprehensive corporate awards program in Arizona,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and co-founder of the MAC program. “To win, a business must demonstrate excellence in leadership, corporate culture, vision, innovation, customer relations, and community engagement through corporate social responsibility programs. Most Admired companies are truly the best of the best.”
All of the Arizona Most Admired winners were recognized at an awards reception held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Phoenix.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA’s delivers a more Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
