Honored by azcentral.com for robust ‘Sonoran Spirit’ workplace

culture, all-time high associate engagement and commitment to growing

and retaining top talent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the third straight year, JDA

Software, Inc., has been named to the azcentral.com Top

Companies to Work for in Arizona listing. The highly selective “Top

Companies” list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee

surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee

pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace

practices, policies, perks and demographics.

“At JDA, we like to say we are a culture, not a company, because our

core values transcend just words on a page, to being infused into

everything that we do,” said Nathalie Carruthers, chief human resources

officer, JDA. “The culture that runs through JDA’s local and global

offices, both virtually and locally is vibrant. It’s bringing together

JDA nation as one to deliver the best value to our customers, while

making JDA an awesome place to work.”

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, JDA has more than 400 associates

locally. JDA promotes that all its global associates embrace a ‘Sonoran

Spirit’ based on the premise it must deliver customer value, foster its

ecosystem of partners, customers and associates, and respectfully

collaborate as a united front. This, combined with JDA’s core

values -- being relentless, fostering teamwork and delivering

results - are the bedrock of the company culture. JDA’s core values are

what drives success, profitability and consistent growth for the company

and results for its more than 4,000 customers. These values unite JDA’s

diverse cross-cultural community and underscore its commitment to

developing all associates to realize their full potential. With a focus

on diversity and inclusion, JDA fosters innovation, encourages

creativity, supports personal and professional growth and attracts and

retains the best and brightest in the industry.

“Associate engagement is critical to our growth and continues to be a

top priority for us. I’m proud to see us offering a multitude of

development opportunities, as well as charity and volunteer work to

enrich associates’ lives and inspire us all to do our very best,

personally and professionally,” continued Carruthers.

JDA’s mantra is to ‘Live Inspired,’ encouraging associates to take one

day of paid volunteer time off each year to serve at a charity of their

choice within their local community. JDA recognizes that participating

in these activities will enrich and inspire the lives of its associates.

JDA also helps associates ‘Live Inspired’ professionally through

in-house talent development programs, providing continuous learning and

development opportunities. As a result, JDA’s engagement scores among

its associates are at an all-time high with average associate tenure in

the 6+ year range, best-in-class for a major technology company.

JDA also has a keen focus on diversity and inclusion. Its “Winning

Leadership” program develops high-potential women and the JDA Women’s

Interest Network focuses on mentoring, sponsoring and developing women

at all levels to reach their full potential. Its award-winning Wednesdays

for Women blog series further highlights JDA’s commitment to driving

diversity and inclusion awareness and shining a light on women in

leadership.

“This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of very high

favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall, and an

impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance

for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when

compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about 33%

favorable,” said Denise Gredler, founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ,

program consulting partner. “These winners should be very proud of their

Top Companies status as this presents a powerful opportunity to attract

and retain the very best talent.”

The 125 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception

today and will be published in a special supplement in the June 16, 2019

issue.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA

(@JDASoftware) Named a Top Company to Work for in #Arizona for Third

Straight Year #jdaproud http://bit.ly/2KEIOiB

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform

powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s

leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning

supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s

comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers

can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill

more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior

customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply

ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including

75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies,

and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.

www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles