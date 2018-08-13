Seasoned leader at Fortune 500 companies and former Avnet executive

joins world-class leadership team to guide JDA through next phase of

SaaS-led growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kevin Moriarty

as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Moriarty

joins JDA on August 13. He most recently served as CFO at Avnet, a

Fortune 500 company, leading global technology distributor, and

Industrial Internet of Things platform provider, with annual revenue of

$25.7 billion.

“It is a pivotal time for JDA as we continue to drive operational

excellence and execute on our SaaS transformation and innovation

strategy, positioning us for continued growth across all segments of the

business. Kevin brings a strong operational, M&A, and capital markets

background to JDA which will be of strategic importance to our journey

ahead,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Kevin’s

expertise and values fully complement our world-class leadership team,

and we welcome him with open arms to JDA Nation.”

Moriarty’s extensive experience spans more than 30 years of senior

management positions in finance and accounting at leading global

companies such as Avnet, Honeywell International, Inc., Bristol-Myers

Squibb and PricewaterhouseCoopers. While at Avnet, Moriarty played a

critical role in reprioritizing the company’s portfolio with the sale of

the Technology Solutions business to Tech Data Corporation and the

acquisitions of Premier Farnell and Hackster.IO. He was also

instrumental in Avnet’s capital allocation program including instituting

a dividend and managing its disciplined share repurchase program.

Moriarty spent more than 10 years at Honeywell, where he led a global

team of more than 1,000 finance professionals supporting 95 sites around

the world and was heavily involved in several large Honeywell

acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to Honeywell, he held accounting

and corporate development roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb and was an audit

partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“JDA’s strong financial and operational excellence combined with its

strategic vision and pivot to SaaS position the company well for

growth,” said Moriarty. “It is an exciting time to join JDA and work

with a best-in-class management team. I look forward to helping continue

JDA’s growth trajectory and sustained financial momentum.”

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

