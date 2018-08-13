Seasoned leader at Fortune 500 companies and former Avnet executive
joins world-class leadership team to guide JDA through next phase of
SaaS-led growth
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kevin Moriarty
as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Moriarty
joins JDA on August 13. He most recently served as CFO at Avnet, a
Fortune 500 company, leading global technology distributor, and
Industrial Internet of Things platform provider, with annual revenue of
$25.7 billion.
“It is a pivotal time for JDA as we continue to drive operational
excellence and execute on our SaaS transformation and innovation
strategy, positioning us for continued growth across all segments of the
business. Kevin brings a strong operational, M&A, and capital markets
background to JDA which will be of strategic importance to our journey
ahead,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Kevin’s
expertise and values fully complement our world-class leadership team,
and we welcome him with open arms to JDA Nation.”
Moriarty’s extensive experience spans more than 30 years of senior
management positions in finance and accounting at leading global
companies such as Avnet, Honeywell International, Inc., Bristol-Myers
Squibb and PricewaterhouseCoopers. While at Avnet, Moriarty played a
critical role in reprioritizing the company’s portfolio with the sale of
the Technology Solutions business to Tech Data Corporation and the
acquisitions of Premier Farnell and Hackster.IO. He was also
instrumental in Avnet’s capital allocation program including instituting
a dividend and managing its disciplined share repurchase program.
Moriarty spent more than 10 years at Honeywell, where he led a global
team of more than 1,000 finance professionals supporting 95 sites around
the world and was heavily involved in several large Honeywell
acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to Honeywell, he held accounting
and corporate development roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb and was an audit
partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
“JDA’s strong financial and operational excellence combined with its
strategic vision and pivot to SaaS position the company well for
growth,” said Moriarty. “It is an exciting time to join JDA and work
with a best-in-class management team. I look forward to helping continue
JDA’s growth trajectory and sustained financial momentum.”
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
