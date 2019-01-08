Carruthers has more than 20 years of experience and will lead JDA’s

global HR function, including talent development, recruitment and

retention, and leadership development programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced the appointment of Nathalie

Carruthers as executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer

(CHRO). She joins JDA from Benchmark Electronics, a $2.4 billion

worldwide provider of innovative product design, engineering services,

integrated technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services. As

JDA’s CHRO, Carruthers will further develop JDA’s talent and people

strategy to drive financial performance and operational excellence

through a proactive approach to talent acquisition and development.

Carruthers replaces Brian Boylan who retired from the company at the end

of 2018.

“JDA’s pursuit of the autonomous supply chain is taking us in bold

directions as it relates to product, delivery models and the use of

AI/ML capabilities to deliver value to our global customers. An

investment in our organizational structure, talent development and

acquisition is critical to our achievement of that goal. That’s why I’m

delighted that Nathalie Carruthers is joining the JDA leadership team,”

said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Nathalie’s experience

in supply chain, exposure to enterprise software and ability to partner

with global business functions to deliver tangible outcomes will play a

critical role in our success going forward. We welcome Nathalie to JDA

as we continue to drive our Sonoran Spirit and values-driven culture

forward.”

Carruthers’ extensive human resources experience spans more than 20

years with leadership positions at Benchmark Electronics, Lumileds, Flex

and Solectron (acquired by Flex). In her most recent role as CHRO at

Benchmark, Carruthers devised strategies to attract and retain

world-class talent, developed an organizational framework for

standardized processes and fostered an environment for growing the

company’s next-generation leaders. Throughout her career she’s

championed programs focused on global talent management, talent

acquisition and total rewards, as well as identifying and deploying

world-class human resources systems and programs.

“It is abundantly clear to me that JDA views its talent strategies as

imperative to delivering on their moonshot of an autonomous supply

chain. To that end, I look forward to building upon the company’s

rejuvenated culture with scalable processes that combine people

analytics and empathy to bolster associate engagement and experience,”

said Carruthers.

Tweet this: @JDASoftware

Names Nathalie Carruthers as Chief Human Resources Officer #jdaproud

http://bit.ly/2sg7dQY

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles