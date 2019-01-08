Carruthers has more than 20 years of experience and will lead JDA’s
global HR function, including talent development, recruitment and
retention, and leadership development programs
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced the appointment of Nathalie
Carruthers as executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer
(CHRO). She joins JDA from Benchmark Electronics, a $2.4 billion
worldwide provider of innovative product design, engineering services,
integrated technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services. As
JDA’s CHRO, Carruthers will further develop JDA’s talent and people
strategy to drive financial performance and operational excellence
through a proactive approach to talent acquisition and development.
Carruthers replaces Brian Boylan who retired from the company at the end
of 2018.
“JDA’s pursuit of the autonomous supply chain is taking us in bold
directions as it relates to product, delivery models and the use of
AI/ML capabilities to deliver value to our global customers. An
investment in our organizational structure, talent development and
acquisition is critical to our achievement of that goal. That’s why I’m
delighted that Nathalie Carruthers is joining the JDA leadership team,”
said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Nathalie’s experience
in supply chain, exposure to enterprise software and ability to partner
with global business functions to deliver tangible outcomes will play a
critical role in our success going forward. We welcome Nathalie to JDA
as we continue to drive our Sonoran Spirit and values-driven culture
forward.”
Carruthers’ extensive human resources experience spans more than 20
years with leadership positions at Benchmark Electronics, Lumileds, Flex
and Solectron (acquired by Flex). In her most recent role as CHRO at
Benchmark, Carruthers devised strategies to attract and retain
world-class talent, developed an organizational framework for
standardized processes and fostered an environment for growing the
company’s next-generation leaders. Throughout her career she’s
championed programs focused on global talent management, talent
acquisition and total rewards, as well as identifying and deploying
world-class human resources systems and programs.
“It is abundantly clear to me that JDA views its talent strategies as
imperative to delivering on their moonshot of an autonomous supply
chain. To that end, I look forward to building upon the company’s
rejuvenated culture with scalable processes that combine people
analytics and empathy to bolster associate engagement and experience,”
said Carruthers.
Tweet this: @JDASoftware
Names Nathalie Carruthers as Chief Human Resources Officer #jdaproud
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its
cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution
and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to
better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and
deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client
brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer
goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you
can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
YouTube:
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com