JDA to build cognitive SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure to deliver

an intelligent, Autonomous Supply Chainto customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced a strategic

partnership with Microsoft to enable JDA to build cognitive SaaS

solutions on the market-leading Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This

will, in turn, accelerate JDA’s vision to deliver an Autonomous Supply

Chain™ through an infusion of advanced, intelligent cloud platform

capabilities. This partnership further advances JDA’s innovation

initiatives along with its recently

announced definitive agreement to acquire Blue Yonder. Blue Yonder

is a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning

(ML) solutions for retail and supply chain. These announcements support

JDA’s strategy to develop more cognitive and connected solutions to

power digital transformations and create competitive advantage for its

customers.

“JDA’s supply chain solutions provide a faster response to demand

signals from consumers, cognitive insights, and intelligent decisions

based on edge sensors. Microsoft Azure will fuel our ongoing SaaS

momentum as JDA applications deliver seamless customer experiences

across cloud, on-premise, and edge solutions,” said Girish Rishi, chief

executive officer, JDA. “Our strategic partnership with Microsoft

accelerates JDA‘s mission as the supply chain platform company, enabling

our broad ecosystem of joint partners and developers to further leverage

our AI/ML-based solutions.”

Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group,

Microsoft, said, “Microsoft Azure is driving new levels of

organizational productivity and intelligent data-driven experiences,

making it the ideal platform to bring JDA’s vision of an Autonomous

Supply Chain to life. The powerful combination of JDA’s proven

applications with Azure will empower customers to take advantage of

real-time insights for smarter business decisions and profitable

business growth.”

Victoria Brown, research manager, IDC, said, “This partnership between

established, trusted providers, uniting cloud services via Microsoft

Azure, and supply chain via JDA addresses a gap in the supply chain

ecosystem as cloud becomes a prerequisite for enterprises today as they

embark on their digital supply chain transformations. Cloud-based supply

chain deployments account for only about 40 percent of deployments

today, and this new, trusted partnership could send that on an upward

trajectory quite quickly.”

JDA’s solutions optimize the entire supply chain from end to end – from

supplier to factory, transportation network to warehouse, store to

consumer – through its market-leading solutions offerings. JDA is the only

company named a leader by Gartner across all five Magic Quadrants that

cover supply chain and retail merchandising solutions. Joining

forces with Microsoft for go-to-market and the development of

forthcoming JDA SaaS solutions on the Azure platform will reap a number

of immediate benefits to JDA’s more than 4,000 customers, including in

the following key areas:

JDA to build cognitive, connected SaaS solutions on Azure



  • This partnership accelerates JDA’s SaaS solutions roadmap including
    those next generation solutions built on JDA
    Luminate™    , JDA’s next generation cognitive, connected supply chain
    platform.


  • JDA’s customers will be able to tap into Microsoft’s large global
    footprint and global alliances network, while leveraging Azure’s large
    compliance portfolio, embedded security, enterprise-grade service
    level agreements, and industry-leading support.

JDA and Microsoft go to market together to digitally transform

supply chain and retail operations



  • The companies will join forces in the market to drive digital
    transformations across key verticals such as retail, manufacturing and
    logistics with their combined solution portfolios.


  • JDA’s leading supply chain and retail solutions highly complement
    Microsoft’s enterprise business application solutions and will now
    serve as the cornerstone to Microsoft’s supply chain practice
    offerings.

JDA Luminate ControlTower™ is the first solution

built on Azure



  • JDA’s SaaS roadmap includes a first-of-its-kind digital control tower
    JDA
    Luminate ControlTower     — a virtual decision center that provides
    real-time, 24/7 end-to-end visibility into global supply chains that
    will serve as the nerve center of their operations and identify
    bottlenecks and propose resolutions before they occur.


  • Using Azure as the development platform for JDA Luminate ControlTower
    will accelerate JDA’s ability to deliver this key component of the
    autonomous supply chain.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA

Partners with @Microsoft to Power Data-Driven #DigitalTransformations in

the Cloud and Deliver an #AutonomousSupplyChain http://bit.ly/2AqMOQg

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

