JDA to build cognitive SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure to deliver
an intelligent, Autonomous Supply Chain™ to customers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced a strategic
partnership with Microsoft to enable JDA to build cognitive SaaS
solutions on the market-leading Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This
will, in turn, accelerate JDA’s vision to deliver an Autonomous Supply
Chain™ through an infusion of advanced, intelligent cloud platform
capabilities. This partnership further advances JDA’s innovation
initiatives along with its recently
announced definitive agreement to acquire Blue Yonder. Blue Yonder
is a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning
(ML) solutions for retail and supply chain. These announcements support
JDA’s strategy to develop more cognitive and connected solutions to
power digital transformations and create competitive advantage for its
customers.
“JDA’s supply chain solutions provide a faster response to demand
signals from consumers, cognitive insights, and intelligent decisions
based on edge sensors. Microsoft Azure will fuel our ongoing SaaS
momentum as JDA applications deliver seamless customer experiences
across cloud, on-premise, and edge solutions,” said Girish Rishi, chief
executive officer, JDA. “Our strategic partnership with Microsoft
accelerates JDA‘s mission as the supply chain platform company, enabling
our broad ecosystem of joint partners and developers to further leverage
our AI/ML-based solutions.”
Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group,
Microsoft, said, “Microsoft Azure is driving new levels of
organizational productivity and intelligent data-driven experiences,
making it the ideal platform to bring JDA’s vision of an Autonomous
Supply Chain to life. The powerful combination of JDA’s proven
applications with Azure will empower customers to take advantage of
real-time insights for smarter business decisions and profitable
business growth.”
Victoria Brown, research manager, IDC, said, “This partnership between
established, trusted providers, uniting cloud services via Microsoft
Azure, and supply chain via JDA addresses a gap in the supply chain
ecosystem as cloud becomes a prerequisite for enterprises today as they
embark on their digital supply chain transformations. Cloud-based supply
chain deployments account for only about 40 percent of deployments
today, and this new, trusted partnership could send that on an upward
trajectory quite quickly.”
JDA’s solutions optimize the entire supply chain from end to end – from
supplier to factory, transportation network to warehouse, store to
consumer – through its market-leading solutions offerings. JDA is the only
company named a leader by Gartner across all five Magic Quadrants that
cover supply chain and retail merchandising solutions. Joining
forces with Microsoft for go-to-market and the development of
forthcoming JDA SaaS solutions on the Azure platform will reap a number
of immediate benefits to JDA’s more than 4,000 customers, including in
the following key areas:
JDA to build cognitive, connected SaaS solutions on Azure
This partnership accelerates JDA’s SaaS solutions roadmap including
those next generation solutions built on JDA
Luminate™, JDA’s next generation cognitive, connected supply chain
platform.
JDA’s customers will be able to tap into Microsoft’s large global
footprint and global alliances network, while leveraging Azure’s large
compliance portfolio, embedded security, enterprise-grade service
level agreements, and industry-leading support.
JDA and Microsoft go to market together to digitally transform
supply chain and retail operations
The companies will join forces in the market to drive digital
transformations across key verticals such as retail, manufacturing and
logistics with their combined solution portfolios.
JDA’s leading supply chain and retail solutions highly complement
Microsoft’s enterprise business application solutions and will now
serve as the cornerstone to Microsoft’s supply chain practice
offerings.
JDA Luminate ControlTower™ is the first solution
built on Azure
JDA’s SaaS roadmap includes a first-of-its-kind digital control tower
— JDA
Luminate ControlTower — a virtual decision center that provides
real-time, 24/7 end-to-end visibility into global supply chains that
will serve as the nerve center of their operations and identify
bottlenecks and propose resolutions before they occur.
Using Azure as the development platform for JDA Luminate ControlTower
will accelerate JDA’s ability to deliver this key component of the
autonomous supply chain.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
