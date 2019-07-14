JDA Workforce Management supports Walmart’s advanced, predictable scheduling system allowing 1.1 million store associates to view schedules, swap shifts and pick up unfilled shifts
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc. today announces that it has successfully worked with Walmart in the development and rollout of the retailer’s new advanced scheduling system, supported by JDA® Workforce Management. The rollout of Walmart’s new scheduling system has been deployed to more than 1.1 million of its associates across approximately 4,600 stores.
JDA Workforce Management for advanced scheduling and employee self-service is playing a vital role for Walmart in its quest to improve scheduling accuracy and to account for true demand needs at each store. With JDA Workforce Management, managers save time in manually editing and creating schedules and have real-time visibility into schedules on a daily and weekly basis. Walmart worked closely with JDA Consulting Services and with JDA partner REPL to ensure a smooth, flexible solution footprint that would be able to adapt quickly to the changing needs of the Walmart workforce globally.
“We are undeniably proud to support Walmart - one of the biggest, most advanced retail trailblazers in the industry – a company that is always paving the way for retail supply chain transformation,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Walmart has put a stake in the ground with an advanced workforce scheduling system that expertly adapts to store – and associate – needs, and we look forward to supporting their journey in the years to come.”
By creating shifts designed for coverage during peak shopping hours, as well as respecting Walmart associates’ desire for consistent, predictable work hours, the schedule is optimized for customers and for associates, to help ensure satisfaction for workers and shoppers alike. This new scheduling system supports flexible, labor demand-based scheduling, as well as the Walmart “core hours” program, where associates have a core hour schedule and work the same weekly shifts for at least 13 weeks, giving that associate a consistent schedule and the ability to plan their lives around work.
“Our goal has always been to exceed customers’ expectations when they shop, and having our associates in the right place at the right time is the cornerstone to enabling that seamless experience every time,” said Rory Graham, Senior Director Workforce Management, Walmart. “Our collaboration with JDA has been an important part of implementing our new scheduling system for associates, which is helping provide predictable and flexible scheduling options.”
