JDA partners with leading warehouse retailer in the Eastern part of

the United States to deploy JDA Enterprise Planning upgrade and

implement broad JDA Intelligent Fulfillment footprint

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. today announced an expanded role with BJ’s

Wholesale Club, a leading warehouse club operator on the East Coast

of the United States. JDA has worked with BJ’s to deploy an upgrade of JDA®

Enterprise Planning across its retail wholesale clubs as part of the

first phase of engagement in support of its supply chain strategy.

A broad JDA® Intelligent Fulfillment™ footprint including JDA Demand,

JDA Fulfillment, JDA Order Optimization, and JDA Demand Classification

will also be implemented in future phases of the partnership. JDA will

also help BJ’s leverage end-to-end services, including JDA Consulting,

JDA Education and JDA Implementation Services to ensure a seamless

deployment. JDA has provided services, including JDA Enterprise

Planning, JDA Advanced Store Replenishment and JDA Transportation

Management, to BJ’s for more than 10 years.

JDA deployed its JDA Enterprise Planning in tandem with JDA Strategic

Services and Education Services for BJ’s earlier this year. The

solutions enabled a smooth and quick upgrade while providing assessments

and recommendations for BJ’s business transformation strategy.

Additionally, JDA partner Tata Consultancy Services assisted with

technical aspects to the deployment.

BJ’s will begin phase two of its supply chain transformation with its

chosen JDA Intelligent Fulfillment solutions which will unite its supply

chain planning and execution capabilities that will iteratively solve

inventory planning, replenishment and order fulfillment challenges.

“The supply chain has never been more of a critical asset and

competitive advantage for companies as they reinvent their strategies.

We look forward to supporting BJ’s on its multi-year transformation as a

hallmark retailer that exemplifies a truly strategic vision towards its

next stage of retail growth,” said Terry Turner, president, North

American retail, JDA.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, +1 978-475-0524

Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

jolene.peixoto@jda.com

