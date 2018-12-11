JDA partners with leading warehouse retailer in the Eastern part of
the United States to deploy JDA Enterprise Planning upgrade and
implement broad JDA Intelligent Fulfillment footprint
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc. today announced an expanded role with BJ’s
Wholesale Club, a leading warehouse club operator on the East Coast
of the United States. JDA has worked with BJ’s to deploy an upgrade of JDA®
Enterprise Planning across its retail wholesale clubs as part of the
first phase of engagement in support of its supply chain strategy.
A broad JDA® Intelligent Fulfillment™ footprint including JDA Demand,
JDA Fulfillment, JDA Order Optimization, and JDA Demand Classification
will also be implemented in future phases of the partnership. JDA will
also help BJ’s leverage end-to-end services, including JDA Consulting,
JDA Education and JDA Implementation Services to ensure a seamless
deployment. JDA has provided services, including JDA Enterprise
Planning, JDA Advanced Store Replenishment and JDA Transportation
Management, to BJ’s for more than 10 years.
JDA deployed its JDA Enterprise Planning in tandem with JDA Strategic
Services and Education Services for BJ’s earlier this year. The
solutions enabled a smooth and quick upgrade while providing assessments
and recommendations for BJ’s business transformation strategy.
Additionally, JDA partner Tata Consultancy Services assisted with
technical aspects to the deployment.
BJ’s will begin phase two of its supply chain transformation with its
chosen JDA Intelligent Fulfillment solutions which will unite its supply
chain planning and execution capabilities that will iteratively solve
inventory planning, replenishment and order fulfillment challenges.
“The supply chain has never been more of a critical asset and
competitive advantage for companies as they reinvent their strategies.
We look forward to supporting BJ’s on its multi-year transformation as a
hallmark retailer that exemplifies a truly strategic vision towards its
next stage of retail growth,” said Terry Turner, president, North
American retail, JDA.
