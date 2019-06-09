JDA outpaces the competition for the third year in a row, again named

best workforce management solution for usability by Nucleus Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced that Nucleus Research has scored JDA®

Workforce Management the highest among all vendors in usability and

a leading vendor in the Facilitator Quadrant of the 2019

Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix. This is the

fourth year that Nucleus has named JDA a facilitator in the WFM Value

Matrix, and the third year in a row as highest ranking in usability,

outpacing the competition.

“Retailers and manufacturers must attract and retain talent particularly

given workforce shortages and the critical importance of a superior

customer experience,” said Jim Prewitt, group vice president, product

management, JDA. “Companies are looking for the most innovative,

purpose-built workforce management solution that drives forward-looking

planning, leverages predictive analytics and offers mobile and

self-service scheduling. Being named to the Facilitator Quadrant yet

again by Nucleus Research and scoring highest among any vendor in

usability is a testament to the robust capabilities we continue to add

to our SaaS-based JDA Workforce Management on an ongoing basis.”

Nucleus ranked JDA Workforce Management as the ideal solution for

today’s competitive and complex environments, where needs such as

scheduling optimization, self-service, and tight integration with JDA’s

end-to-end SCM portfolio as well as non-JDA sources are critical for

retailers as they must predict, anticipate, and meet labor expectations

with precision.

JDA Workforce Management empowers organizations to better engage their

teams and equip associates to meet customers’ evolving needs. Based on

Microsoft Azure, JDA Workforce Management now

integrates with Microsoft Teams enabling workers to self-manage

their schedule and be proactive with upcoming changes they may need,

reducing absenteeism. Companies can use JDA Workforce Management with

Microsoft Teams to easily connect and collaborate with managers and

coworkers through a unified platform via desktop or mobile. This

integration is made possible by JDA’s new Microsoft

Azure-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, with an API-led

architecture. JDA Workforce Management also helps organizations create

optimal, accurate schedules, plan the right long-range staffing,

maximize productivity and provide advanced mobile capabilities that

improve both service and communications.

“JDA Workforce Management strikes the right balance of usability

features like advanced mobile capabilities and optimized labor

scheduling with continued enhancements and partner ecosystem,” said

Trevor White, senior analyst, Nucleus Research. “Customers we spoke with

that use JDA Workforce Management validated the importance of balancing

functionality with innovation and are seeing strong results.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: JDA

(@JDASoftware) Ranked Highest in Usability Among All Vendors in 2019

@NucleusResearch #WFM Value Matrix: http://bit.ly/2WWgoXK

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform

powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s

leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning

supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s

comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers

can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill

more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior

customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply

ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including

75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies,

and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver.

www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles