JDA outpaces the competition for the third year in a row, again named
best workforce management solution for usability by Nucleus Research
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced that Nucleus Research has scored JDA®
Workforce Management the highest among all vendors in usability and
a leading vendor in the Facilitator Quadrant of the 2019
Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix. This is the
fourth year that Nucleus has named JDA a facilitator in the WFM Value
Matrix, and the third year in a row as highest ranking in usability,
outpacing the competition.
“Retailers and manufacturers must attract and retain talent particularly
given workforce shortages and the critical importance of a superior
customer experience,” said Jim Prewitt, group vice president, product
management, JDA. “Companies are looking for the most innovative,
purpose-built workforce management solution that drives forward-looking
planning, leverages predictive analytics and offers mobile and
self-service scheduling. Being named to the Facilitator Quadrant yet
again by Nucleus Research and scoring highest among any vendor in
usability is a testament to the robust capabilities we continue to add
to our SaaS-based JDA Workforce Management on an ongoing basis.”
Nucleus ranked JDA Workforce Management as the ideal solution for
today’s competitive and complex environments, where needs such as
scheduling optimization, self-service, and tight integration with JDA’s
end-to-end SCM portfolio as well as non-JDA sources are critical for
retailers as they must predict, anticipate, and meet labor expectations
with precision.
JDA Workforce Management empowers organizations to better engage their
teams and equip associates to meet customers’ evolving needs. Based on
Microsoft Azure, JDA Workforce Management now
integrates with Microsoft Teams enabling workers to self-manage
their schedule and be proactive with upcoming changes they may need,
reducing absenteeism. Companies can use JDA Workforce Management with
Microsoft Teams to easily connect and collaborate with managers and
coworkers through a unified platform via desktop or mobile. This
integration is made possible by JDA’s new Microsoft
Azure-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform, with an API-led
architecture. JDA Workforce Management also helps organizations create
optimal, accurate schedules, plan the right long-range staffing,
maximize productivity and provide advanced mobile capabilities that
improve both service and communications.
“JDA Workforce Management strikes the right balance of usability
features like advanced mobile capabilities and optimized labor
scheduling with continued enhancements and partner ecosystem,” said
Trevor White, senior analyst, Nucleus Research. “Customers we spoke with
that use JDA Workforce Management validated the importance of balancing
functionality with innovation and are seeing strong results.”
