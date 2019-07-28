Company delivers 101% SaaS bookings growth, 23% overall bookings growth, 7% total revenue growth in Q2 driven by strong interest in AI/ML-powered solutions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc., the leading platform provider for supply chain management, today announced strong Q2 2019 results driven by more than 100% growth in SaaS bookings versus the same quarter in 2018.
“In the second quarter, we delivered strong growth across bookings, revenue and profit driven by an increasing demand from customers for our AI/ML-powered Luminate solutions,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “With SaaS mix at 65% of total product bookings for the quarter, I am pleased with the progress on the transformation of the company being led by our associates.”
Strong SaaS bookings fuel JDA’s Q2 momentum (unaudited)
JDA continued its forward momentum in the transition to a subscription-based business model as SaaS bookings grew 101% year-over-year (YoY) and Q2 SaaS mix more than doubled YoY to 65% of total product (software and SaaS) bookings for the quarter. SaaS annual recurring revenue ended at an all-time high of $156 million. Second quarter total company revenue grew 7% YoY fueled by SaaS revenue growth of 89% and Professional Services revenue growth of 13% YoY. Year-to-date total product bookings were up 15% YoY.
Some of the customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA/Blue Yonder during the quarter include:
Americas: Bass Pro/Cabelas, Campbell Soup Company, ExtraMile Convenience Stores, LLC, DENSO International America, Inc., DHL, Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC, FreezePak Logistics, Hallmark Cards, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, InterDesign Inc., Janie & Jack LLC, Penske, Retail Data Systems, Sazerac Company, Inc., SmithFoods, Walmart, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Unicomer Group
APAC: Australia Post, Best&Less, Euro Garages Australia, Gonsa Joint Stock Company, PT. Kharisma Pemasaran Bersama Nusantara, Osotspa Public Company Limited, JS Unitrade Merchandise, Inc., Sephora Singapore Pte. Ltd.
EMEA: Alfil Logistics, DHL Supply Chain Management GmbH, Guide Gloves AB, HEMA, Marks & Spencer, Orbico d.o.o., Primark, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., Tokmanni Oy, Virgin Media Limited, Waterstones
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply Chain™ for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
