Company delivers 80% SaaS revenue growth and 10% total revenue growth in Q3
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc., today announced strong Q3 2019 results driven by 80% SaaS revenue growth and 10% total revenue growth versus the same quarter in 2018.
“In the third quarter, JDA delivered robust SaaS annual recurring revenue growth and consumption metrics,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, JDA. “Our pivot towards an edge-enabled supply chain is now showing meaningful traction as customers derive value from the Luminate machine learning-driven platform.”
SaaS bookings fuel JDA’s Q3 momentum (unaudited)
JDA continued its forward momentum in the transition to a subscription-based business model as SaaS bookings grew 39% on a year-to-date basis. Q3 SaaS mix is up 6 percentage points year-over-year (YoY) to 54% of total product (software and SaaS) bookings for the quarter and up 10 percentage points to 44% on a year-to-date basis. Year-to-date total product bookings were up 9% YoY.
SaaS annual recurring revenue ended at an all-time high of $180 million. Third quarter total company revenue grew 10% YoY fueled by SaaS revenue growth of 80% and Professional Services revenue growth of 11%. Year-to-date total company revenue grew 8% with SaaS revenue growth of 87% and Professional Services revenue growth of 10% YoY. To date, JDA has seen strong cloud adoption by customers; more than 550 customers are using JDA Cloud.
JDA closed 16 product deals1 over $500,000 in Q3 2019 and closed 47 year-to-date, continuing the momentum seen in recent quarters for customers relying on JDA for their large, transformational digital supply chain initiatives. Additionally, JDA added 36 net new customers in Q3 2019, and 105 new customers year-to-date.
Some of the customers that selected or extended their footprint with JDA/Blue Yonder during the quarter include:
Americas: Almacenes Vidrí, Airgas, Inc., Armada Supply Chain Solutions, LLC, BrassCraft Manufacturing Co., CFA Business Services, LLC, Columbia Sportswear Company, CONA Services, LLC, Core-Mark International, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Cygnus Home Service, LLC, Encore Wire Corporation, HERBL Inc., GPM Investments LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, L'Oréal USA, Inc., Postobón, Sarnova HC, LLC, Sprint, Unisuper
APAC: BRF Logistics Co., Ltd, CEAT Limited, Emerald Garments Manufacturing Corporation, Kareila Management Corporation, Lianhua Supermarket, PT Catur Mitra Sejati Sentosa
EMEA: Alshaya, Bergendahls Gruppen AB, Clark International Limited, Clipper Logistics plc, DHL, Kiddylicious International Limited, Martin & Servera AB, Marks & Spencer, Maxeda DIY BV, PriceCheck, Renault, Scania CV AB, Scottish Midland Co-operative Society Ltd., Thomee Gruppen AB, WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc
1 subscription bookings based on average annual contract value
Additional Resources:
Learn more out JDA’s moonshot – Powering the Autonomous Supply Chain
What are the 7 steps to the Autonomous Supply Chain? Get them here!
Learn more about JDA’s end-to-end AI-driven SCM Platform here
Watch our new video to learn how JDA helps clients deliver their products to consumers when, where and how they want them
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce solutions. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA delivers a more Autonomous Supply Chain™ for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog: https://blog.jda.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com