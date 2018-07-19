52 percent of respondents experienced technical difficulties, causing

more than a quarter of shoppers to leave purchases out of online sales

baskets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new JDA

Software, Inc. survey of

over 1,000 U.S. consumers found that 27 percent of respondents who

experienced technical issues on Amazon Prime Day either gave up without

making purchases or purchased less than they had planned. A total of 52

percent of respondents experienced technical difficulties overall during

the two-day flash sale earlier this week.

“Our survey revealed that the technical glitches on Amazon’s website and

app threatened not only its 36-hour Prime Day sale, but also its

reputation as a reliable, online retailer,” said JoAnn Martin, vice

president, retail industry strategy, North America at JDA. “With

heightened expectations, customers are looking for a frictionless

experience when making purchases and they will give their money, and

loyalty, to those retailers that can deliver.”

How people shopped during Amazon Prime Day

According to the survey, the top platforms to shop on Amazon Prime Day

were mobile/tablet (60 percent) or desktop or laptop (53 percent). Only

nine percent of the total respondents said they shopped through Whole

Foods. Of those who did, 75 percent said that they regularly shop at

Whole Foods already and benefited from the discounts. The other 25

percent purposely shopped at Whole Foods during Amazon Prime Day to take

advantage of the discounts.

“Prime Day is clearly still an online event, despite Amazon’s attempt to

integrate Whole Foods into this year’s promotions,” said Martin. “Since

those who already are regular Whole Food shoppers were the ones who

benefitted from the discounts, it wasn’t driving additional footfall to

brick-and-mortar locations.”

Why people were shopping on Amazon Prime Day

The majority of respondents (74 percent) said they shopped for

themselves on Amazon Prime Day. Discounts were the top driver, with 62

percent of respondents saying they were their motivator to shop on

Amazon Prime Day.

Of those who were able to make purchases, when asked what best described

their Amazon shopping experience:



  • 40 percent of survey respondents said they made unplanned purchases
    based on items on sale.


  • 31 percent of survey respondents said they planned out purchases ahead
    of time.


  • 19 percent of survey respondents said all of their items were
    discounted.


  • 10 percent of survey respondents said they planned out purchases ahead
    of time, but made purchases based on what was on sale, and ultimately,
    all of their items were discounted.

“Similar to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Singles Day in the fall,

Amazon Prime Day is a way for shoppers to buy items for themselves, as

part of the ‘treat yourself’ movement. It shows little effect on

spending for other shopping seasons, like the holidays or

back-to-school,” said Martin. “Even given the hype and teasers from

Amazon ahead of the event, consumers are still making purchases on what

is available and on sale, allowing Amazon to get rid of slower moving

inventory or overstocked items, which is a smart move for all retailers

when considering a flash sale.”

While the retail industry continues to struggle with returns, Amazon

Prime Day shoppers plan to keep the items, with 84 percent of

respondents stating that they did not purchase items with plans to

return some of them (e.g., buying multiple sizes). However, men were

slightly more likely (22 percent) to purchase items with plans to return

them than women (10 percent).

Effects on Back-to-School & Holiday Shopping

According to the survey, Amazon Prime Day was not a big driver for

back-to-school (BTS) shopping, with 77 percent of respondents stating

they didn’t make any purchases specifically for BTS. This changed given

the age range of the respondent, with 32 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds

and 28.08 percent of 30-to-44-year-olds stating that they used the sale

to buy products for BTS.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Day also had little influence on respondents'

overall holiday spending, with 52 percent saying it will not influence

holiday spending at all.

Methodology

JDA collected responses from 1,100 US-based consumers, 18 years and

older, via a third-party provider to determine the findings of its 2018

Amazon Prime Day survey. The frequency of Amazon shopping varied, with

32 percent of respondents claiming to shop Amazon every few weeks.

