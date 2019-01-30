No. 6 Ranked Player in the World Will Serve as Global Brand

Ambassador for JDA and Wear Company Logo on Golf Shirt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software Inc., has landed in the world of professional golf,

announcing a new sponsorship with global golf star Jon Rahm. In just

over two years as a professional, Rahm has taken the golf world by

storm, amassing six career wins, two top-five finishes in Major

Championships, and been ranked as high as second in the Official World

Golf Rankings. Rahm is presently the No. 6 ranked player in the world.

As part of partnership, Rahm will serve as brand ambassador for JDA.

Rahm will wear the JDA logo on the chest of his golf shirt at PGA events

beginning today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Rahm will also

make a number of appearances on behalf of the JDA brand and take part in

various marketing and social media campaigns to promote the partnership.

The partnership between Rahm and JDA is unique because of several

synergies between the two. JDA’s global headquarters is in Scottsdale,

where Rahm currently lives and where he starred as a collegiate player

at nearby Arizona State University, including a record sixty-weeks as

the top amateur in the world. JDA has enjoyed an over 30-year longevity

in Arizona and is the largest software company headquartered in the

state, employing nearly 400 Arizonians and more than 4,600 associates

worldwide. JDA is the universally recognized leader supply chain

software and artificial intelligence, serving 4,000+ global customers

including 75 of the world’s Top 100 Retailers and 77 of the top consumer

goods companies. Rahm’s roster of corporate sponsors includes highly

valued JDA customers adidas, Mercedes-Benz and TaylorMade, along with

Bighorn Golf Club and Rolex. Additionally, the 24-year-old Rahm hails

originally from Spain, where JDA has offices and significant business

operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon as a brand ambassador to JDA. He is a

clear reflection of a number of our core values including being

relentless and delivering results – and he couldn’t be a better fit to

extend our brand,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer, JDA.

“His track record in just two years on both the PGA TOUR and European

Tour is very impressive and his dedication to his sport is unmatched –

aligning well with our relentless obsession to deliver results and value

to our customers worldwide.”

“JDA is a transformational company with an incredible roster of

customers around the world and given our shared roots in both Arizona

and Spain, we are a great match,” said Rahm. “I’m thrilled about this

great new partnership and look forward to working together with everyone

at JDA to help expand its fantastic brand.”

About Jon Rahm

Following a standout career at Arizona State, Jon Rahm made his

professional debut in June 2016 after finishing as the low amateur at

the U.S. Open. In just over two years, Rahm has taken the golf world by

storm. He has amassed six career wins, two top-five finishes in Major

Championships, and been ranked as high as second in the Official World

Golf Rankings. Rahm was also a member of the winning European team in

the 2018 Ryder Cup. Prior to turning pro, Rahm was the top ranked

amateur golfer for a record 60 weeks and was the first golfer to win the

Ben Hogan Award (awarded to the nation’s best collegiate golfer) twice.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply Chain™ by connecting its cognitive SaaS

solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery -

with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict

and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver

outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands

include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods

companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan

to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Jon Rahm Public Relations Contact:

Carmine

N. Tiso, Lagardère Sports

Tel: +1 212-767-5725, ctiso@lagardere-se.com

