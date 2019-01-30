No. 6 Ranked Player in the World Will Serve as Global Brand
Ambassador for JDA and Wear Company Logo on Golf Shirt
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software Inc., has landed in the world of professional golf,
announcing a new sponsorship with global golf star Jon Rahm. In just
over two years as a professional, Rahm has taken the golf world by
storm, amassing six career wins, two top-five finishes in Major
Championships, and been ranked as high as second in the Official World
Golf Rankings. Rahm is presently the No. 6 ranked player in the world.
As part of partnership, Rahm will serve as brand ambassador for JDA.
Rahm will wear the JDA logo on the chest of his golf shirt at PGA events
beginning today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Rahm will also
make a number of appearances on behalf of the JDA brand and take part in
various marketing and social media campaigns to promote the partnership.
The partnership between Rahm and JDA is unique because of several
synergies between the two. JDA’s global headquarters is in Scottsdale,
where Rahm currently lives and where he starred as a collegiate player
at nearby Arizona State University, including a record sixty-weeks as
the top amateur in the world. JDA has enjoyed an over 30-year longevity
in Arizona and is the largest software company headquartered in the
state, employing nearly 400 Arizonians and more than 4,600 associates
worldwide. JDA is the universally recognized leader supply chain
software and artificial intelligence, serving 4,000+ global customers
including 75 of the world’s Top 100 Retailers and 77 of the top consumer
goods companies. Rahm’s roster of corporate sponsors includes highly
valued JDA customers adidas, Mercedes-Benz and TaylorMade, along with
Bighorn Golf Club and Rolex. Additionally, the 24-year-old Rahm hails
originally from Spain, where JDA has offices and significant business
operations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jon as a brand ambassador to JDA. He is a
clear reflection of a number of our core values including being
relentless and delivering results – and he couldn’t be a better fit to
extend our brand,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer, JDA.
“His track record in just two years on both the PGA TOUR and European
Tour is very impressive and his dedication to his sport is unmatched –
aligning well with our relentless obsession to deliver results and value
to our customers worldwide.”
“JDA is a transformational company with an incredible roster of
customers around the world and given our shared roots in both Arizona
and Spain, we are a great match,” said Rahm. “I’m thrilled about this
great new partnership and look forward to working together with everyone
at JDA to help expand its fantastic brand.”
About Jon Rahm
Following a standout career at Arizona State, Jon Rahm made his
professional debut in June 2016 after finishing as the low amateur at
the U.S. Open. In just over two years, Rahm has taken the golf world by
storm. He has amassed six career wins, two top-five finishes in Major
Championships, and been ranked as high as second in the Official World
Golf Rankings. Rahm was also a member of the winning European team in
the 2018 Ryder Cup. Prior to turning pro, Rahm was the top ranked
amateur golfer for a record 60 weeks and was the first golfer to win the
Ben Hogan Award (awarded to the nation’s best collegiate golfer) twice.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply Chain™ by connecting its cognitive SaaS
solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery -
with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict
and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver
outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands
include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods
companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan
to deliver. www.jda.com
