Award highlights JDA’s Autonomous Supply Chain™ vision, with leading AI and ML directing global supply chains to be self-tuning, learning and managing
SAN FRANCISCO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Summit – JDA Software, Inc. is proud to announce it has been recognized yet again for its market-leading artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Earlier this week, JDA won an AIconics Award for ‘best application of AI in the enterprise’ at the annual AI Summit 2019 in San Francisco.
“At such a prestigious forum, we are thrilled to be selected as a winner for our work in revolutionizing and optimizing business planning and execution using leading AI and ML technology,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer, JDA. “Our JDA Luminate solutions are powered by Blue Yonder’s AI algorithms, which helps predict and prevent supply chain, merchandising and other disruptions before they occur. This capability is the lynchpin of our autonomous supply chain vision, and allows our customers to quickly respond to dynamic market conditions and deliver seamless customer experiences like never before.”
About JDA Luminate and Blue Yonder
JDA Luminate™ solutions, including Luminate Control Tower, provide complete supply chain visibility and prescriptive recommendations for more accurate, profitable business decisions. Leveraging the powerful algorithms developed by Blue Yonder, customers gain visibility into demand signals from consumers in order to make more profitable, intelligent business decisions, transforming their operations and delivering optimized customer experiences.
About the Alconics Awards
The AIconics Awards were established by the AI Summit in 2016 to recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals, projects, teams and organizations that are responsible for harnessing breakthrough innovations in artificial intelligence and transforming them into incredible products and services. This year, the awards are bigger than ever, with four new categories and more than 300 entries from all over the world. The submissions were evaluated by a panel of 13 independent judges that included AI experts, investors, academics and enterprise end-users.
About the AI Summit
The AI Summit hosts more than 6,000 global attendees from over 100 countries, and has more than 250 speakers. Dr. Michael Feindt, strategic advisor and founder of Blue Yonder, a JDA company, is speaking today at 2 p.m. PT at the AI Summit on the topic of “Sustainability and Profitability through AI in the Supply Chain.”
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA’s delivers a more Autonomous Supply Chain™ for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
