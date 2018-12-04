Research shows manufacturers still struggling to effectively
integrate and analyse supply chain data; AI usage expected to double in
the next five years to capitalise on the digital opportunity
BRACKNELL, England & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The majority of European manufacturers are only at the early
stages of their digital supply chain journey, according to a new report
from JDA
Software, Inc., and WMG, at the University of Warwick. The ‘Delivering
the Digital Dividend’ report benchmarked the digital supply chain
readiness of 179 European manufacturers, revealing that only 13 per cent
currently have a ‘prescriptive’ supply chain (categorised as Level 3,
out of a scale of 1-4, with 4 being a self-learning autonomous supply
chain). However, the report does reveal that manufacturers are keen to
digitally transform their supply chains, with almost one third (31 per
cent) predicting they will have a prescriptive supply chain in place by
2023.
Manufacturers missing the mark when it comes to data
The report reveals that most manufacturers are yet to fully harness the
potential of digital to compete through greater customer intimacy.
Although manufacturers are moving towards greater supply chain
segmentation and differentiation, the biggest primary strategic focus is
on operational excellence (39 per cent), rather than product leadership
(31 per cent) and customer intimacy (30 per cent). Data remains a key
ingredient towards delivering both operational excellence and greater
customer intimacy, but manufacturers are struggling to integrate and
synthesise it effectively. The evidence suggests that manufacturers are
only just beginning to embark on data collection from new sources.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to be the fastest-growing
technology
Considering the data challenges facing manufacturers, it doesn’t come as
a surprise that they are looking at new ways to come to terms with, and
capitalise on, the exponential growth in data. AI adoption is predicted
to grow three times faster than other areas of investment, such as
sensor networks, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. Until now,
however, only just over a quarter (28 per cent) have started to use AI.
S&OP struggles, but segmentation and network design are early
responses to digital complexity
The report suggests that when it comes to Sales & Operations Planning
(S&OP), manufacturers have underlying problems to address. S&OP was
rated as having the lowest level of maturity (34 per cent) of the 11 key
supply chain processes manufacturers were asked about. Only 21 per cent
of manufacturers have the ambition to use S&OP to support end-to-end
business optimisation by 2023, and 22 per cent said the same for supply
chain optimisation. This indicates that manufacturers should continue to
focus on evolving from S&OP to Integrated Business Planning (IBP), as
strong processes will underpin digital agility.
Digital optimization means transitioning from a ‘node’ to a ‘network’
approach’, periodic to real-time decision frequency, and supply chains
evolving from ‘one-size-fits-all’ to a market segment of one.
The research reveals how manufacturers are responding:
A key enabler of supply chain segmentation, Allocation Planning and
Order Promising, was identified by manufacturers as the process with
the highest ambition to adopt digital technology, doubling over the
next five years from 30 percent to 61 percent. Doing this will help
manufacturers progress on their journey to a segment of one.
One fifth (20 per cent) of manufacturers believe that by 2023 their
factory planning and scheduling will be able to respond in real-time.
Almost two thirds (61 per cent) of manufacturers will have end-to-end
network design by 2023, reflecting the fact that fulfillment
complexity has risen rapidly in the digital era. However, in a digital
world network design cannot be resolved in isolation: an end-to-end
approach is required.
“To maintain and enhance competitive advantage, organisations need to
focus on three aspects of the supply chain digital transformation
process,” said Professor Jan Godsell, Professor of Operations and
Supply Chain Strategy, WMG, University of Warwick. “First they must
use digital technologies such as AI and Machine Learning to support core
supply chain processes. Next, they should pave the way for end-to-end
supply chain optimisation by adding a business process layer to their
organisational structure. This will put them in a position to leverage
functional excellence while also breaking down siloed areas. Finally,
they should lay the groundwork for end-to-end business optimisation,
using digital technology to break through the IBP impasse.”
“In practice, manufacturers can enable this to happen by creating ‘safe
places’ to experiment with new digital technologies. They may even wish
to consider the creation of a separate business entity for more radical
experimentation with new digitally enabled business models.”
“This report lays bare a fundamental truth: many manufacturers are not
as far along the journey to a digital supply chain as they should be. As
a result, they are yet to fully harness the potential of digital to
deliver greater customer intimacy,” said Hans-Georg Kaltenbrunner,
vice president manufacturing industry strategy, EMEA at JDA. “However,
if manufacturers put themselves in a position to better exploit their
data, they will be able to evolve supply chains from ‘one-size-fits-all’
to a market segment size of one. Now is the time to begin experimenting
with technologies such as AI and Machine Learning. The key is to make
sure they can successfully ride the digital wave, finding the right
balance between process excellence and digital readiness.”
Access the
”Delivering the Digital Dividend” report here!
*Methodology
To conduct the survey, the supply chain was
broken down into 11 core processes, from which a mission-specific
maturity grid was developed for each. Participants were asked to
identify their current maturity levels and their ambitions for five
years’ time, and from those parameters an overall aggregate score was
calculated. This methodology enabled patterns in digital maturity to be
identified in correlation with ambition and strategic gap analysis
Tweet this: New
@JDASoftware and @warwickuni survey says: majority of European
manufacturers are only at the early stages of digital #supplychain
adoption: http://bit.ly/2rkO67U
ABOUT WMG:
WMG is a world leading research and education group and an academic
department of the University of Warwick, established by Professor Lord
Kumar Bhattacharyya in 1980 in order to reinvigorate UK manufacturing
through the application of cutting edge research and effective knowledge
transfer.
WMG has pioneered an international model for working with industry,
commerce and public sectors and holds a unique position between academia
and industry. The Group’s strength is to provide companies with the
opportunity to gain a competitive edge by understanding a company’s
strategy and working in partnership with them to create, through
multidisciplinary research, ground-breaking products, processes and
services.
Every year WMG provides education and training to schoolchildren through
to senior executives. There is a growing part-time undergraduate
programme for apprentices, as well as full-time undergraduates. The
postgraduate programmes have over 2,000 students, in the UK and through
centres in China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Cyprus.
For more information visit www.wmg.warwick.ac.uk
WMG Social Media Networks:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wmgwarwick
LinkedIn:
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
JDA Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog:
Facebook:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
YouTube:
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com