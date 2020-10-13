Jennifer Kocour Named Chief Operating Officer of CCT Research as Company Continues U.S. Expansion

An experienced clinical research leader, Kocour will oversee business operations and strategic growth for the CCT Network of Sites
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCT Research, a company offering an innovative approach to conducting clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today that Jennifer Kocour has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Kocour brings a wealth of industry experience, having started her career as a Clinical Research Assistant before advancing to roles as a Site Coordinator, Regional Manager, Clinical Team Lead, and Vice President of Operations.
Kocour’s appointment comes as CCT Research continues to rapidly expand its geographic and therapeutic reach since opening its doors in 2017. “I’m excited to join a company that’s dedicated to industry innovation, exceptional patient care, and the growth and development of our staff as we continue to grow as a company,” said Kocour.
CCT Research currently has 17 sites across Arizona, Nebraska, and Utah. The sites are located in physicians’ offices, medical clinics, and senior living communities; and the company is looking to add partner sites in new markets. By embedding its clinical research infrastructure and staff into these facilities, CCT Research provides convenient and comfortable study locations for qualified patients in a variety of therapeutic areas. Recently, the company was selected to partner with several top pharmaceutical companies to conduct trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Strong leadership is key to supporting these critical study efforts and future medical research,” said CJ Anderson, President of CCT Research. “Jennifer is a proven leader, and her diverse background provides an understanding of each individual’s role in conducting a successful clinical trial. We’re happy to have her as the newest member of our executive leadership team.”
About CCT Research
CCT Research is a company offering an innovative approach to conducting clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of debilitating diseases. CCT’s research sites are located within physicians’ offices, medical clinics, and senior living communities to support research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, and Dermatology, with plans to include additional therapy areas in the near future. The company’s unique model simplifies the process for trial participants and provides pharmaceutical sponsors with high quality data. For more information, visit cctresearch.com.
