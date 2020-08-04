Jennifer Lucovich Appointed as Financial Advisor at UBS Scottsdale Arizona Branch Office

Jerrod Logan also appointed as Senior Wealth Strategy Associate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS is proud to announce that Jennifer Lucovich has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor, Senior Vice President—Wealth Management in the Scottsdale Arizona branch office.
Jennifer is experienced in advising clients on their wealth through each stage of their life. Her practice has an emphasis on planning with a focus on future growth, and Jennifer is particularly passionate about advising women through life and financial transitions. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Insurance from Northeastern University and resides in Scottsdale with her husband and two sons. Jennifer and her husband pride themselves on being active volunteers in their local community.
UBS is additionally proud to announce that Jerrod Logan has joined the firm as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate in the Scottsdale Arizona branch. Jerrod has been in the financial services industry for the past 15 years and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Benedictine College. Jerrod resides in Phoenix with his wife and their two children.
"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Jennifer and Jerrod to our firm. Their unwavering dedication and passion to help clients' pursue what matters most to them, makes them both great additions to our team," said Sarah Whitmore, Branch Manager of the UBS Scottsdale Arizona office.
