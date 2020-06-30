Jerry Seiner Dealerships Acquires Henry Brown Chevrolet & Henry Brown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Casa Grande, AZ

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jerry Seiner organization has purchased Henry Brown Chevrolet and Henry Brown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Casa Grande, AZ. This signals the introduction of the Jerry Seiner Dealerships brand in Arizona where the dealerships will re-brand to Jerry Seiner Chevrolet and Jerry Seiner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
“The Jerry Seiner Dealerships have been providing quality transportation solutions and service to Utahns for 40 years,” said Chris Hemmersmeier, owner and CEO of the Jerry Seiner Dealerships. “We are thrilled to introduce the Seiner brand and our incredible level of service to the residents and businesses of the Casa Grande and greater Phoenix areas.”
Both dealerships will be led by Tom Hemmersmeier as General Manager. “I am excited to join the teams in Casa Grande,” said Tom, current Director of Sales Operations, Training and Used Vehicles for the Seiner organization. He will be relocating with his family to Casa Grande. “We have a great team in Casa Grande and I am looking forward to helping them continue to serve this community, grow the business, and show what the Seiner Difference is all about, here, in Arizona.”
“In our 40-year history, we have changed and grown our organization by seizing opportunities before us and creating more along the way,” said Chris Hemmersmeier. “Over the past several years we have been creating our future; from purchasing and consolidating Cutrubus Cadillac in Layton, Utah, expanding our wholesale parts efforts in the mountain west, and launching a new Kia showroom in Salt Lake City. This transaction will allow us to strategically focus on future business opportunities that are aligned with our values and strengths as a company.”
About Jerry Seiner Dealerships
In 1980, Jerry Seiner Sr. purchased his first Chevrolet dealership, Duaine Brown Chevrolet, in Salt Lake City, Utah as the Seiner group’s first dealership. Fast forward 40 years and the Brown-Seiner connection continues as Henry Brown, who is the brother of Duaine has agreed to terms with Chris Hemmersmeier, owner of the Jerry Seiner group of dealerships. The Seiner dealerships currently represent the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Kia, Isuzu and Mazda brands in Utah. They will add another Chevrolet store to the dealership group and are excited to represent Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram as a part of their group in Arizona. The organization is also celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and remains committed to its founder’s motto of “Making Friends to Last a Lifetime” with customers as well as employees. They currently employ over 350 people in Utah and will add approximately 70 employees in Casa Grande, Arizona. Over the past 40 years and with this acquisition, the Jerry Seiner group of dealerships has grown to include seven showrooms in four locations in Utah as well as two showrooms in Arizona.
For more information visit www.jerryseiner.com.
Contacts
Sariah Heaton | Jerry Seiner Dealerships | 801-952-5880
