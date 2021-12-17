Jim Click raffle raises a record $1.3M for Tucson charities

A record $1.3 million has been raised for local charities in this year's Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle.
The funds will benefit 311 participating organizations and is the most money raised in a single year in the 12-year history of the raffle, a news release said.
The 2021 raffle kicked off in February when auto dealer Jim Click, Jr. challenged Tucson nonprofits to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs. Click provided the raffle tickets to the organizations free of charge, allowing them to keep 100% of the funds raised.
Click also donated three prizes for the raffle: a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport for first prize; two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize; and $5,000 in cash for third prize.
The winners were announced during a live streamed event Thursday. Hamid Hakeemi of Tucson won the first-place prize, valued at $35,840, with a ticket sold by Tucson Residence Foundation. Lynn Spicer-Tucker of Green Valley won the second-place prize with a ticket sold by The Animal League of Green Valley. Nick Rehm of Tucson won the third-place prize of $5,000 with a ticket sold by Young Life.
“The Click family is overcome with gratitude for our local charities who work so hard to serve others, especially in what has been another challenging year,” said Click in the news release. “But they accepted our Millions for Tucson challenge again this year with great enthusiasm, and it warms my heart to see the record-breaking results of their extraordinary efforts in 2021 and to learn about the projects and programs made possible through this raffle.”
To date, the 12 Click-sponsored raffles have raised more than $10 million for local charities.
For more information, millionsfortucson.org.