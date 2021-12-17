Jim Click raffle raises a record $1.3M for Tucson charities

A record $1.3 million has been raised for local charities in this year's Jim Click Millions for Tucson raffle.

The funds will benefit 311 participating organizations and is the most money raised in a single year in the 12-year history of the raffle, a news release said.

The 2021 raffle kicked off in February when auto dealer Jim Click, Jr. challenged Tucson nonprofits to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs. Click provided the raffle tickets to the organizations free of charge, allowing them to keep 100% of the funds raised.

Click also donated three prizes for the raffle: a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport for first prize; two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize; and $5,000 in cash for third prize.

The winners were announced during a live streamed event Thursday. Hamid Hakeemi of Tucson won the first-place prize, valued at $35,840, with a ticket sold by Tucson Residence Foundation. Lynn Spicer-Tucker of Green Valley won the second-place prize with a ticket sold by The Animal League of Green Valley. Nick Rehm of Tucson won the third-place prize of $5,000 with a ticket sold by Young Life.