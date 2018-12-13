What began earlier this year as a challenge to Southern Arizona charities to raise $1 million to support their community programs has culminated in a seven-digit level of success.
More than 360 charities participated in automotive dealer Jim Click Jr.’s 2018 Millions for Tucson Raffle, raising over $1 million.
In February, each charity was given tickets to sell for three prizes donated by Click, including a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit; two round-trip, first-class tickets for travel any in the world; and $5,000 cash.
The nonprofits kept 100 percent of the funds raised through ticket sales.
“Every year we dedicate ourselves to giving back to the community that has given so much to the Click family these past 47 years,” Click said in a statement. “We are able to leverage that support through this raffle and we are delighted that more than 360 charities participated this year. … We are grateful for all of the charities who participated in this campaign and thank them, on behalf of the Click family and the Jim Click Automotive Team, for all that they do.”
To date, the nine raffles sponsored by Click over the years have raised nearly $7 million for local charitable organizations. On a per-charity average basis, this year’s raffle was the most successful.
Dennis Vannorman of Tucson won the grand prize of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit, valued at $61,658, having purchased a ticket sold by Tucson Country Day School; taking the second-place prize of two plane tickets was Richard Swanson of Gilbert through a ticket sold by FC Tucson Youth Soccer Club; and Tucsonan Diane Tretschok won the third-place prize of $5,000 via a ticket sold by Pima County 4-H Executive Council.