Join us for a reader chat with Curt Prendergast, Opinion editor

  • Updated

Let's catch up!

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host a reader chat Thursday, July 21, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Curt Prendergast, the Star’s Opinion editor, who will talk about the many things going on in the world, direction of the opinion pages and listen to readers’ questions and concerns.

If you would like to join Thursday’s conversation, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 857 1667 0747 and password: 5007941. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85716670747?pwd=YXBMdnl3SFo1VUpIYmJodXJaY0N5Zz09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Curt Prendergast

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

