PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) announces

the results of its 24th annual Best in Business competition, which

recognizes outstanding business journalism of 2018.

Panels of judges

selected 74 winners and 47 honorable mentions from 946 entries.

Submissions came from 175 news organizations across all platforms

representing the breadth of business journalism, from international,

national and regional news outlets to specialized business publications.

View the complete

list of honorees and read the judges’

comments and journalists who contributed to the honored work.

Highlights of the #SABEWBIB include:



  • The Financial Times, The Dallas Morning News, the Nashville Business
    Journal and American Banker earned general excellence honors.


  • Overall, The New York Times took home the most honors, including seven
    winners and two honorable mentions (one a collaborative effort with
    The Guardian/The Observer).


  • Bloomberg News and Bloomberg BNA had seven honors.


  • The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Fortune Magazine each
    had four top-place awards, in addition to honorable mentions.


  • In the student categories, top honors went to Andres Guerra Luz of
    Arizona State University’s Cronkite News Bureau; Ryan Haar of the
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, for a piece in the
    Triangle Business Journal; Hannah Denham of Washington and Lee
    University, for stories in the Tampa Bay Times; and a student team
    from Baruch College – City University of New York for work produced in
    Dollars & Sense.


  • Among smaller newsrooms, the Nashville Business Journal won three
    awards and one honorable mention, American Banker won three awards and
    InsideClimate News had two winners plus an honorable mention.


  • The contest reflected the growing trend of newsroom collaboration.
    Four collaborative projects won and two partnerships received
    honorable mentions, representing the combined work of 15 news
    organizations.

"The winners of this year's Best in Business contest are truly

outstanding examples of business journalism, and SABEW is proud to

recognize them," said Joanna Ossinger, chair of the Best in

Business Awards contest and an editor at Bloomberg News. "I'd also like

to thank all the judges

for volunteering their time to make this possible."

The journalists will receive awards at a celebratory dinner at the Hyatt

Regency Phoenix on May 17 at SABEW’s 56th annual conference. Arizona

State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

is hosting the conference at its Phoenix campus. Best in Business

honorees are eligible to attend the conference at a discounted

rate.

SABEW is the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and

financial journalists. It launched the Best in Business competition in

1995 to recognize excellence in the industry. SABEW Canada’s BIB winners

will be announced next month.

For more information on the contest, contact Aimée O’Grady at aogrady@sabew.org.

