PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BIB?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BIBlt;/agt;--The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) announces
the results of its 24th annual Best in Business competition, which
recognizes outstanding business journalism of 2018.
Panels of judges
selected 74 winners and 47 honorable mentions from 946 entries.
Submissions came from 175 news organizations across all platforms
representing the breadth of business journalism, from international,
national and regional news outlets to specialized business publications.
View the complete
list of honorees and read the judges’
comments and journalists who contributed to the honored work.
Highlights of the #SABEWBIB include:
The Financial Times, The Dallas Morning News, the Nashville Business
Journal and American Banker earned general excellence honors.
Overall, The New York Times took home the most honors, including seven
winners and two honorable mentions (one a collaborative effort with
The Guardian/The Observer).
Bloomberg News and Bloomberg BNA had seven honors.
The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Fortune Magazine each
had four top-place awards, in addition to honorable mentions.
In the student categories, top honors went to Andres Guerra Luz of
Arizona State University’s Cronkite News Bureau; Ryan Haar of the
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, for a piece in the
Triangle Business Journal; Hannah Denham of Washington and Lee
University, for stories in the Tampa Bay Times; and a student team
from Baruch College – City University of New York for work produced in
Dollars & Sense.
Among smaller newsrooms, the Nashville Business Journal won three
awards and one honorable mention, American Banker won three awards and
InsideClimate News had two winners plus an honorable mention.
The contest reflected the growing trend of newsroom collaboration.
Four collaborative projects won and two partnerships received
honorable mentions, representing the combined work of 15 news
organizations.
"The winners of this year's Best in Business contest are truly
outstanding examples of business journalism, and SABEW is proud to
recognize them," said Joanna Ossinger, chair of the Best in
Business Awards contest and an editor at Bloomberg News. "I'd also like
to thank all the judges
for volunteering their time to make this possible."
The journalists will receive awards at a celebratory dinner at the Hyatt
Regency Phoenix on May 17 at SABEW’s 56th annual conference. Arizona
State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
is hosting the conference at its Phoenix campus. Best in Business
honorees are eligible to attend the conference at a discounted
rate.
SABEW is the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and
financial journalists. It launched the Best in Business competition in
1995 to recognize excellence in the industry. SABEW Canada’s BIB winners
will be announced next month.
For more information on the contest, contact Aimée O’Grady at aogrady@sabew.org.
Contacts
Aimée O’Grady, aogrady@sabew.org