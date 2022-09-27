JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A good job, but is it remote?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I applied for a job listed in a city three hours away. I just completed a contract job with this company, working remotely, and the job sounds very much like my old job, but full-time. There is no confirmation that this might be a remote job. I’m reluctant to relocate, and I prefer working remotely. I have an HR phone interview scheduled. Should I indicate that I may be willing to relocate to get to the hiring manager interview, then possibly negotiate a remote-only position if offered the role? – Josh

J.T.: It’s interesting that they didn’t indicate that the job could be remote when you were doing a similar one remotely for them.

DALE: Here’s a guess as to why: Having had you, a contract employee, working remotely on this task made the managers of the department decide that it was worthy of a full-time role. And, I feel confident that they’d prefer someone with them in the office. Why assume that? If the job were to be remote, they certainly would have said so, it being a major selling point.

J.T.: I think I would definitely ask about it, even prior to the interview. I might reach out to HR and say, “I was doing a similar job for you on a contract basis up until recently. I loved the work and the company, that’s why I applied for the job. That said, the description didn’t mention it being remote. I’m not in a position to relocate. I wanted to check prior to the interview in case you’re only seeking people to work on-site.” You could end up wasting each other’s time if they are set on this being in-person. Better to find out now.