JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A second first impression?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I would like some advice about a job position I would really like to get. I first applied for the job mid-summer. The problem is, shortly after I applied, I received a call from the company who gave me a screening interview right then. Well, I bombed the phone screen. I didn’t recognize the phone number and thought it was spam, so I answered the call in a not very enthusiastic way. I was caught completely off-guard when the person on the other end was calling me about my résumé and doing pre-screening calls.
Near the end, I asked when callbacks for further interviews would be. They told me that they would be the following week. After two weeks, I wrote a follow-up letter expressing my continued interest. I heard nothing back. Fast forward to today, I just saw the same position newly reposted. Can I even possibly get a second chance? If I submit my résumé again, won’t they see it’s me, the person they already talked to and passed on? ─ Katia
People are also reading…
DALE: I’m betting you can get a second chance to make a first impression. It doesn’t sound as though you made some horrible gaffe on the initial call, but rather, it seems as though you didn’t make a particularly good impression. So, given how many people recruiters talk to, I’m guessing they’ll barely remember you, if at all.
J.T.: I think you might be able to make use of what happened the first time around. If you have the name/email of the person that called you, I would message them and say something like, “I hope you don’t mind me reaching out. I’m wondering if you offer second chances?” Then explain: “I saw the ____ position posted again. I realize when we spoke the first time about this job, I may not have sounded enthusiastic. In honesty, I didn’t recognize the number calling and was caught off-guard when it turned out to be my ideal employer. I’d be so grateful for another shot to impress you.” By showing humility, you have a chance to endear yourself to this recruiter. You have nothing to lose — so go get ’em.