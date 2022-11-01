JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A second first impression?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I would like some advice about a job position I would really like to get. I first applied for the job mid-summer. The problem is, shortly after I applied, I received a call from the company who gave me a screening interview right then. Well, I bombed the phone screen. I didn’t recognize the phone number and thought it was spam, so I answered the call in a not very enthusiastic way. I was caught completely off-guard when the person on the other end was calling me about my résumé and doing pre-screening calls.

Near the end, I asked when callbacks for further interviews would be. They told me that they would be the following week. After two weeks, I wrote a follow-up letter expressing my continued interest. I heard nothing back. Fast forward to today, I just saw the same position newly reposted. Can I even possibly get a second chance? If I submit my résumé again, won’t they see it’s me, the person they already talked to and passed on? ─ Katia

DALE: I’m betting you can get a second chance to make a first impression. It doesn’t sound as though you made some horrible gaffe on the initial call, but rather, it seems as though you didn’t make a particularly good impression. So, given how many people recruiters talk to, I’m guessing they’ll barely remember you, if at all.