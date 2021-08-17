JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A stay-at-home dad tries to go back to work

Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been a stay-at-home dad for six years. My wife just lost her job and wants to take a turn staying home. So I'm trying to find a full-time job, and I'm amazed at the rejection I'm facing. Nobody wants to hire me because they say my skills are outdated. Advice? — Russ
J.T.: Stay-at-home parents are often shocked when they try to go back to work and find out that their old skill sets are seen as out-of-date. I was once told that for every year you stay out of the workforce, you lose 10% of your value. If that rule holds in your case, where you've been out for six years, you'd be worth 40% of what you made previously. For most, that's an entry-level job.
DALE: Hold on. We can't let Russ think in those terms, or he'll start negotiating with himself until he's begging for any lousy job that comes around.
J.T.: No need to be desperate, just open-minded about a multi-stage comeback. My advice is to start by taking some kind of hourly job. Even if that job is beneath your skill set, you'll show that you are willing to get back to work. Just working again seems to improve the chances that people will consider you. From there, you can focus on connecting with employers whose mission matters to you. Getting into a company at a lower level and working your way up will be easy for you, because you're not just getting out of school. Just remember, explain your passion for what they do so they can see that what you lack in recent experience, you'll make up for in a desire to exceed their expectations.
DALE: We're all for enthusiasm and passion, but let's not assume you'll need to restart your career at a much lower level. You know which of your skills are most outdated? Your job search skills. Find and reconnect with old colleagues who would love to work with you again and who would love to assist you. And you also need to research new work options, especially freelance work.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I got a dog during the pandemic, because I was working from home alone. I love him to pieces, and now I'm going to have to go back to work. I can't afford to put him in doggy day care, and I just can't imagine him being locked in a cage all day at home, and I can't leave him out since he likes to chew things. Do you think I can talk to my employer and explain the situation? — Tess
J.T.: Your employer can dictate whether you work in the office. I would talk to your friends about ways that you can start to transition your dog into the cage and maybe find a dog walker who can come by during the day. You also could ask your employer if they might let you have a hybrid work schedule so that you can work from home one or two days a week or even half days. The worst they can say is no.
DALE: If that fails, I'm guessing you can find some less expensive pet-sitter option.
Jeanine "J.T." Tanner O'Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators' Lab and author of a novel about HR, "The Weary Optimist."