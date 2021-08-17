JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A stay-at-home dad tries to go back to work

DALE: We're all for enthusiasm and passion, but let's not assume you'll need to restart your career at a much lower level. You know which of your skills are most outdated? Your job search skills. Find and reconnect with old colleagues who would love to work with you again and who would love to assist you. And you also need to research new work options, especially freelance work.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I got a dog during the pandemic, because I was working from home alone. I love him to pieces, and now I'm going to have to go back to work. I can't afford to put him in doggy day care, and I just can't imagine him being locked in a cage all day at home, and I can't leave him out since he likes to chew things. Do you think I can talk to my employer and explain the situation? — Tess

J.T.: Your employer can dictate whether you work in the office. I would talk to your friends about ways that you can start to transition your dog into the cage and maybe find a dog walker who can come by during the day. You also could ask your employer if they might let you have a hybrid work schedule so that you can work from home one or two days a week or even half days. The worst they can say is no.

DALE: If that fails, I'm guessing you can find some less expensive pet-sitter option.

