JT & Dale Talk Jobs: About to pay the "wisdom tax"?

Dear J.T. & Dale: The housing market is crazy, and my husband and I have the opportunity to sell our home for above its value. It would give us a lot of money, and we would be able to go live in our dream retirement cabin. However, I’ve been working at my company for a long time and was planning to work for another five years. I know that I could do this job remotely, as I’ve done so throughout the pandemic. However, I get concerned about bringing this up now that the company is going back into the office. It might result in them letting me go. I’m not so sure I could find a new job at my age (55). Any tips on what I can do to make sure that they want to keep me remotely? — Nina
DALE: The first thing to understand is what going back to the office will look like: Lots of organizations are developing hybrid models. Start with informal conversational research, figuring out if the company will allow some remote work. If all goes well, you can drop the idea of your moving and see how it goes over. You may end up compromising, like planning regular in-person visits.
J.T.: I think you’re wise to be concerned. Lots of companies are restructuring and this could be the opportunity to let you and your higher salary go if they can find somebody younger and cheaper. I also agree that you will likely pay the “wisdom tax,” given you’re over 50, finding a job will take longer. Put together an outline of your value and how you are worth every penny. Even so, start looking for a new remote job. If you don’t feel they’re going to give you the remote option, then telling them could end up working against you.
Dear J.T. & Dale: I sold my car during the pandemic, because I wasn’t commuting to work anymore. My company instituted a requirement to come into the office two days a week. I’ve been taking public transportation, and it’s been a nightmare. I really don’t want to go back to owning a car because of the expense. I’m thinking about asking my company to cover the cost of an Uber. Do you think this is reasonable? — Spencer
J.T.: I do not see this as a reasonable request. When you joined your company, you agreed to get yourself to work on your own dime. They’re only asking you to come back two days a week; so, in their minds, they’re going to have a hard time understanding how you can possibly ask for this expense to be paid for. Instead, I would take a look at all the work you’ve accomplished throughout the pandemic and see if you can’t justify asking for a raise to cover the cost of the Uber.
DALE: To be clear, when you make your pitch for a raise, do not mention needing it for the Uber expense. There’s nothing more exasperating to management than an employee who responds to something generous — like going back into the office just two days a week — with an ask instead of a thank you.
Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of the Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.