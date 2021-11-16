JT & Dale Talk Jobs: About to pay the "wisdom tax"?

Dear J.T. & Dale: The housing market is crazy, and my husband and I have the opportunity to sell our home for above its value. It would give us a lot of money, and we would be able to go live in our dream retirement cabin. However, I’ve been working at my company for a long time and was planning to work for another five years. I know that I could do this job remotely, as I’ve done so throughout the pandemic. However, I get concerned about bringing this up now that the company is going back into the office. It might result in them letting me go. I’m not so sure I could find a new job at my age (55). Any tips on what I can do to make sure that they want to keep me remotely? — Nina

DALE: The first thing to understand is what going back to the office will look like: Lots of organizations are developing hybrid models. Start with informal conversational research, figuring out if the company will allow some remote work. If all goes well, you can drop the idea of your moving and see how it goes over. You may end up compromising, like planning regular in-person visits.