JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Align your job hunt with personal beliefs

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m a recent graduate who is living at home while I look for a job. My parents are upset with me because they expect me to apply to every job that I’m even remotely qualified for. I graduated with an engineering degree and want to be very intentional about whom I work for. Several possible employers in my area are companies that I don’t agree with in terms of the type of work they do. My parents are upset that I am letting my beliefs get in the way of working. They say I need to get a job, and then, after I work there a couple years, move on. I disagree. But, that said, it’s been six months since I graduated, and I still don’t have a job. How can I stay true to my beliefs and find a job? — Jadyn

J.T.: To start, as a sign of good faith to your parents, you should pick up an hourly job of any kind that will let you contribute to the household income.

DALE: That would help them be more supportive of a longer search, especially if you were to be doing relevant work, perhaps through a temp agency.

J.T.: Secondly, you need to get clear about who you want to work for. If you have strong philosophical and personal beliefs, you’ll need to identify at least 20 companies that align with those. Then, you need to start networking with people who work at those companies. Getting introduced is one of the best ways to be considered for a job. Learning how to leverage the power of tools like LinkedIn can be a great way for you to connect with people who can get you in touch with the hiring managers. Targeting your job search toward companies that match your beliefs is one of the smartest things you can do, because once you land a job, you’ll be excited about the opportunity.

