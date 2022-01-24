JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Asked for a reference and 'I honestly didn't know what to say'

Dear J.T. & Dale: A coworker shared with me that she is looking for a new job and asked me to be a reference. I agreed because I’m also thinking about leaving the company and felt she could be a reference for me. However, my company has a policy that only managers can give references, so if I get caught, I could get in trouble. Well, I got a call from a potential employer, and they wanted to confirm all of the accomplishments that she claimed were hers in her current role. She took a lot of liberties and a lot of credit for things that she didn’t accomplish alone.

I honestly didn’t know what to say because I didn’t want to contradict it, but at the same time, I’m not saying that she did in fact do those things when she didn’t. Basically, I put myself in a really bad position, and I don’t know how to get out of it. Thoughts? — Kandace