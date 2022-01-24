JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Asked for a reference and 'I honestly didn't know what to say'

Dear J.T. & Dale: A coworker shared with me that she is looking for a new job and asked me to be a reference. I agreed because I’m also thinking about leaving the company and felt she could be a reference for me. However, my company has a policy that only managers can give references, so if I get caught, I could get in trouble. Well, I got a call from a potential employer, and they wanted to confirm all of the accomplishments that she claimed were hers in her current role. She took a lot of liberties and a lot of credit for things that she didn’t accomplish alone.
I honestly didn’t know what to say because I didn’t want to contradict it, but at the same time, I’m not saying that she did in fact do those things when she didn’t. Basically, I put myself in a really bad position, and I don’t know how to get out of it. Thoughts? — Kandace
J.T.: There’s a reason that companies set strict rules around who can give references. It’s because a company can be sued for the reference they give, so they train their people on what they can and can’t say. I knew of a company that had an employee steal $10,000 from them. They didn’t want their customers to find out, so they just told her to find a new job. When a new employer called for a reference check, the old company said they had no problems with her. Well, guess what? She ended up stealing from her next employer. That employer sued the previous employer for lying.
DALE: That also explains why many companies simply refuse to give references and will only verify dates of employment.
J.T.: I think you should start looking for a new job immediately. Let’s hope that breaking the rules doesn’t come back to bite you. From now on, leave reference checking to management.
