JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Can an employer just change the rules?

Dear J.T. & Dale: At the end of last year, my company announced that they would allow us to work remotely if we wanted to but might adjust positions. Then I heard they could lower pay, but still, I didn’t feel like going back into the office. Now they’re planning to demand a hybrid work schedule where everyone comes in three days a week. Can they just change the rules like that? What can I do to fight this? — Kip

J.T.: Absolutely nothing. As an at-will employee, they can fire you at any time. They can also change the rules of your employment. If you don’t like it, you can go elsewhere.

DALE: The good news is that your management is clearly willing to alter their policies, and I think they will soon be changing them again. They might discover that they’re going to lose key employees and back off. But, more likely, there are almost certain to be more waves of COVID-19, and the company may need to jump back to remote work.

J.T.: I expect to hear a lot more of companies demanding that people come back to the office on a hybrid schedule. Why? While they understand that people feel they are productive at home, many executives and managers feel that the lack of in-person collaboration is hurting business. There is something to be said about being with other people, and I wonder if the isolation of all-remote work is going to affect people long-term. So why not give it a try? Then, if you still really hate it, you can look for a fully remote job. However, such jobs are going to become more difficult to find.

Best of the monthDALE: There’s an annual survey called the Job Seeker Nation Report that we’ve been eager to dig into, and let’s get a start today. We’ll add in other results in coming weeks.

J.T.: The survey is from the folks at Employ, parent company to Jobvite and others, with help from the research firm Zogby. One of the things that caught my eye and confirmed what I’d been seeing in the workplace: 30% of new employees left their new employer in the first 90 days. Asked why, the respondents had various disappointments, the main one (at 41% of those who’d left) that the “day-to-day role was not as expected.”

DALE: Here we have this burgeoning job market, with more open jobs than people to fill them, and at the same time, we have this massive rate of new job failure. Why? Most of the blame probably falls on employers for failing to set appropriate expectations, perhaps being desperate to fill jobs. But the new hires get in on the blame, too. So, let’s review the questions an applicant needs to ask, including: Why is the job open? What’s the team’s turnover like? What kind of people do best in the job? Who doesn’t do well?

J.T.: And try to meet some team members, even if it’s on social media, to figure out the real work and culture.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about HR, “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

